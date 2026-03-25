Silver Traders Eye $61 Level as Tech Signals Grow Louder

Key Moments

Technical analysis highlighted by Barron’s points to potential major support for silver (SIK26) around $61, near its 200-day simple moving average close to $60.

Options positioning shows a bearish skew, with May Put premium at $98,203,470 versus Call premium of $24,184,990 and a Put/Call Open Interest ratio of 0.83.

Silver prices for the May contract have fallen 17.5% in less than a month amid escalating conflict and a flight to cash and the U.S. dollar.

Technical Case for a Support Zone Near $61

A recent analysis in Barron’s, based on technical indicators, argues that silver (SIK26) could encounter firm support around the $61 area. With prices currently trading near $73, the study notes that the 200-day simple moving average is positioned around $60, suggesting this region may serve as a key inflection point.

The analysis also points to a double-bottom pattern around those levels, reinforcing the view that this zone could act as a potential base for a price reversal in the metal.

Options Market Signals and Positioning

Options data reveals a cautious tone in the near term. For the May Silver Futures Contract, total Put premium is reported at $98,203,470, substantially exceeding the total Call premium of $24,184,990. This configuration reflects a prevailing bearish bias among derivatives traders.

At the same time, the Put/Call Open Interest ratio stands at 0.83. While the ratio indicates some increment in the relative demand for Calls compared with Puts, the shift is described as limited and not particularly pronounced.

Contract / Metric Value Current silver futures price (approx.) $73 Technical support focus level $61 200-day simple moving average (approx.) $60 May Put premium (total) $98,203,470 May Call premium (total) $24,184,990 Put/Call Open Interest ratio 0.83 Drawdown in May silver contract in less than a month 17.5% Projected 2026 global silver supply shortfall 67 million ounces

War-Driven Pressure on Prices and Sentiment

The conflict that began with strikes on Iran led by the U.S. and Israel has coincided with a sharp slide in silver prices. The May futures contract is down 17.5% in less than a month as investors retreat to perceived safe havens, notably the U.S. dollar and cash.

Beyond the immediate market reaction, the war is also weighing on silver’s underlying supply-demand balance. Silver is characterized in the article as straddling two roles: a financial asset and an essential industrial input. Approximately half of overall demand is tied to manufacturing applications, including solar energy, artificial intelligence data centers, and electric vehicles. An energy crisis stemming from the hostilities in the Middle East is seen as a threat to global growth, raising the risk of weaker industrial consumption for the metal.

Structural Deficit and Supply-Side Constraints

On the supply side, the market is described as facing its sixth straight year of structural deficit. The Silver Institute is cited as projecting a global supply shortfall of 67 million ounces for 2026, underscoring the persistence of tight fundamentals.

This deficit is being intensified by sharply rising costs linked to the war. Mining and refining are highlighted as extremely energy-intensive, making them particularly vulnerable to elevated fuel prices. Sustained increases in energy costs are compressing margins for primary silver producers.

The article notes that major producers in Mexico, identified as the largest silver-producing country, are already signaling reduced output for the year, driven by declining ore grades and operational changes. When these preexisting challenges are combined with the inflationary impact of an energy shock, the cost of bringing new silver supply to market rises sharply. As a result, the analysis suggests there is a firm fundamental floor under prices, even as paper market selling continues.

Scenario Analysis: Geopolitics and Future Price Path

Looking ahead, the piece characterizes silver’s outlook as highly volatile and closely tied to geopolitical outcomes. Should diplomatic efforts manage to de-escalate the conflict and restore stability in energy markets, central banks could potentially revert to more dovish monetary stances. According to the article, such a policy backdrop would be strongly supportive for precious metals.

Under a scenario of stabilization, the combination of robust industrial demand and ongoing physical supply deficits is described as having the potential to drive silver toward the $100 level. Until such a resolution is visible, however, the market is expected to remain in a consolidation phase, pulled between physical scarcity and broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Trading and Investment Strategies in the Current Setup

The article outlines a two-track approach to positioning in silver. For short-term traders, it suggests maintaining a bearish stance until prices move down into the low-$60 range. Once that zone is reached, the study proposes that carefully sized long positions could be considered to capture a potential rebound.

For long-horizon investors, the structural backdrop of silver is presented as attractive. The analysis emphasizes enduring demand from sectors such as artificial intelligence and renewable energy, together with the existing supply deficit, as factors that make the current pullback a potentially compelling window to accumulate the metal.

Disclosure

On the date of publication, Pathikrit Bose did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.