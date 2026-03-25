Low Swedish Inflation Supports Riksbank Cautious View

Key Moments

Swedish producer prices in manufacturing increased 0.2% month-on-month in February but were down 1.7% year-on-year.

Producer and import prices for consumption goods, excluding energy and based on domestic supply, declined 0.2% in February and remained negative on an annual basis.

Nordea highlights that low inflation and a stronger SEK support the Riksbank maintaining a wait-and-see approach despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Soft Price Data Underscore Weak Inflation Dynamics

Nordea Chief Analyst Torbjörn Isaksson notes that Swedish producer and import prices for consumer goods stayed subdued in February. Prices for domestic supply excluding energy slipped 0.2% compared with the previous month and continued to show a negative reading relative to the same period a year earlier.

For the broader manufacturing sector, Isaksson points out that “Swedish manufacturing industry’s producer prices rose in February by 0.2% over the month, but down 1.7% over the year.” This combination of modest monthly gains and annual declines underscores persistently soft price dynamics.

Impact of Stronger SEK and Low Cost Pressures

According to Nordea, the pricing backdrop largely aligned with internal projections. As Isaksson states, “All in all, the producer and import prices for consumption goods came out largely as we had expected, i.e. low.”

The analysis attributes this weakness to currency strength and limited underlying cost growth: “Prices are pulled down by multi-year strengthening of the SEK exchange rate, and by the overall low cost pressures in Sweden.”

Indicator Period Monthly Change Year-on-Year Change Manufacturing producer prices February +0.2% -1.7% Producer & import prices for consumption goods (domestic supply, excl. energy) February -0.2% Negative (exact rate not specified)

Policy Implications for the Riksbank

Nordea characterizes the current inflation environment as providing room for patience from the Riksbank, even as geopolitical risks persist. Isaksson acknowledges that “The inflation outlook is indeed muddled by the war in the Middle East, but the low starting point for inflation means that the Riksbank can continue to have a wait-and-see stance, at least in the near term.”

The combination of soft consumption goods prices, a stronger SEK, and subdued cost pressures is therefore seen as reducing immediate inflation risks and supporting a cautious monetary policy posture.