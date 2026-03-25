AUD Slides as Softer CPI Boosts GBP/AUD Resistance

Key Moments

GBP/AUD advanced to 1.9223 midweek, extending the Australian dollar’s losing streak against the pound to six sessions.

Australia’s February monthly CPI eased to 3.7% y/y from 3.8%, below expectations for an unchanged 3.8% reading, while trimmed mean inflation held at 3.3% y/y.

Analysts highlight both weaker inflation and broad underperformance in commodity-linked currencies as key factors pressuring AUD.

GBP/AUD Extends Recovery as AUD Weakens

The Australian dollar is heading for a sixth straight daily loss against the British pound, with the pound-Australian dollar exchange rate moving up to 1.9223 in midweek trading. The move comes as markets react to softer-than-expected Australian inflation data and continued weakness across the broader commodity currency complex.

The GBP/AUD pair climbed further to 1.9230 and is now approaching its 50-day moving average at 1.9231, a technical level where some consolidation could emerge.

Australian Inflation Misses Expectations

Australia’s monthly CPI inflation indicator slowed to 3.7% year-on-year in February, down from 3.8%. Markets had anticipated a repeat of the 3.8% figure, so the outcome represented a downside surprise.

The trimmed mean measure of inflation – closely monitored in the context of Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy decisions – remained at 3.3% year-on-year. This was also below the market expectation of 3.4%.

The weaker readings prompted an immediate reaction in currency markets. AUD/USD decreased modestly by around 0.4% following slightly softer‑than‑expected Australian CPI data for February , says Samara Hammoud, FX strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Indicator February Reading Previous Market Expectation Monthly CPI (y/y) 3.7% 3.8% 3.8% Trimmed Mean CPI (y/y) 3.3% 3.3% 3.4% GBP/AUD Spot (midweek) 1.9223 – 1.9230 – –

Drivers Behind AUD Underperformance

The weaker inflation data has reinforced a weaker tone for the Australian dollar, combining with broader softness in commodity-linked currencies. This environment is leaving AUD on the defensive.

For GBP/AUD, current gains are being shaped more by Australian dollar weakness than by a strong independent move higher in the pound. That distinction is important: if concerns about global growth persist, the Australian currency could stay under pressure even if UK-specific factors are mixed.

The RBA recently raised interest rates again, citing what it viewed as elevated domestic inflation pressures, and this was before the impact of the war had shown up in local price data. Economists at ANZ say the latest monthly numbers point toward a trimmed mean inflation outcome of 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in Q1, with upside risk.

We continue to expect one more 25bp rate hike from the RBA in May of this year , says Adelaide Timbrell, economist at ANZ. Market pricing suggests that this additional rate increase is already largely reflected in Australian dollar exchange rates, reducing its potential to offer fresh support to the currency.

Analysts also stress that the inflation miss is not the only factor weighing on AUD. The G10 commodity currencies of the Norwegian krone, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and New Zealand dollar have all underperformed alongside the US dollar which could be an early indication that market participants are becoming more concerned over downside risks to global growth from the energy price shock , says Lee Hardman, Senior Currency Analyst at MUFG Bank Ltd.

Geopolitics, Oil, and Market Sentiment

A review of the GBP/AUD daily chart shows that the sharp decline recorded in January and February has been halted and partially reversed in March, coinciding with the unfolding conflict in the Middle East.

There have been rising hopes of progress toward a negotiated resolution to the Iran war, with reports that the U.S. has proposed a 15-point peace plan. However, Iran has countered by stating that the U.S. is effectively “negotiating with itself,” underscoring the difficulty of finding a swift resolution.

Oil prices have eased on recent expectations of possible de-escalation, but the situation suggests there is likely a firm lower boundary on how far prices can fall. This dynamic keeps Middle East developments in focus for foreign exchange markets. For the Australian dollar, this backdrop could translate into further downside risk.

Transfer Strategy: Positioning for AUD Weakness

The prevailing market configuration indicates that upside in GBP/AUD is being supported mainly by external pressures on the Australian dollar rather than by strong UK-specific tailwinds.

Timing Considerations

If you are looking to buy Australian dollars, there is a risk that continued AUD weakness could push GBP/AUD higher, suggesting that acting sooner could help lock in a more favorable level.

If your timing is flexible, monitoring for a clear break above resistance around 1.9250 may provide additional confirmation of renewed upside momentum.

Staging and Sizing Approaches

Splitting transfers into several tranches can allow you to benefit if the prevailing trend extends, while also reducing the risk if the move pauses or reverses.

For larger transactions, securing a portion of the required amount near current levels can crystallize recent gains, while leaving some exposure in place if GBP/AUD continues to climb.

Managing GBP/AUD Exposure

With the Australian dollar under sustained pressure and GBP/AUD nearing a notable resistance zone, the short-term bias remains tilted toward further upside in the pair, though day-to-day progress may be uneven.

Investors and individuals managing currency transfers can consider two broad approaches:

Lock in a rate now to secure recent gains.

Compare their bank’s pricing against a specialist provider to potentially enhance the effective rate achieved.

Even relatively small swings in GBP/AUD can materially influence the final amount received in cross-border transfers, making timing and execution strategy an important consideration.