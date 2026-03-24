Valero halts Port Arthur refinery after diesel unit blast

Key Moments

Valero Energy Corp shut its 380,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas refinery after an explosion and fire at a 47,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater unit.

The blast, heard up to 11 miles away, left the refinery without water and steam as firefighters worked for nearly five hours to control the blaze.

All personnel were accounted for, while local officials ordered a shelter-in-place and closed State Highways 82 and 87 as a precaution.

Incident Overview

Valero Energy Corp has taken its 380,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas offline following an explosion and fire at a diesel hydrotreater unit, according to people familiar with operations at the facility.

The event occurred at a 47,000-bpd 243-diesel hydrotreater unit, and the cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Individuals familiar with the situation reported that the blast was powerful enough to be heard as far as 11 miles away.

Operational Impact and Safety Measures

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Valero confirmed that a fire had broken out in a unit at the Port Arthur refinery and stated that all personnel had been accounted for.

Shutting down the refinery was viewed as necessary to contain the fire, which continued to burn nearly five hours after the explosion at roughly 7:30 p.m. CDT on Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday), according to the people familiar with plant operations. During the response, the refinery lost access to water supply and steam as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Valero said that the company’s “emergency response team is responding and coordinating with local authorities … (and) as a precaution, Jefferson County officials have closed State Highways 82 and 87.”

Local Emergency Response

City of Port Arthur emergency management officials issued an immediate shelter-in-place directive “to ensure the safety of all residents in the vicinity in light of the recent explosion at the Valero refinery.”

Diesel hydrotreaters use hydrogen to remove sulfur from motor fuels during their production to comply with U.S. environmental rules.

Refinery Profile

Valero’s Port Arthur refinery is the company’s largest facility and is located 86 miles (139 km) east of Houston.