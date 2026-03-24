RBNZ Flags Inflation Risks from Conflict, Holds Fire

Key Moments

RBNZ Governor Anna Breman expects the Middle East conflict to push up near-term headline inflation and dampen New Zealand’s growth momentum.

Breman acknowledges global financial stability risks but emphasizes the resilience of New Zealand banks, supported by strong capital and liquidity positions.

The Monetary Policy Committee is in no hurry to raise rates, focusing instead on avoiding policy errors and keeping inflation low and stable over the medium term.

BNY Highlights RBNZ’s Measured Stance

BNY’s Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage reports that Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Anna Breman anticipates the Middle East conflict will drive higher near-term headline inflation and slow New Zealand’s growth momentum. According to Savage, Breman is prioritizing a cautious policy approach in response to these evolving external pressures.

Inflation Pressures and Growth Concerns

Breman, as relayed by BNY, expects the conflict to add to price pressures in the short run, pushing up headline inflation. At the same time, she foresees a loss of growth momentum for New Zealand’s economy, underscoring the challenging trade-off facing policymakers.

Financial Stability and Banking Sector Resilience

RBNZ is closely monitoring risks to global financial stability that could spill over into New Zealand’s financial system. Breman recognizes that such risks may affect domestic banks, but she underscores their resilience, supported by robust capital and liquidity buffers. This strength provides room for the central bank to avoid hasty policy tightening.

Rate Path and Monetary Policy Committee Strategy

Breman signals there is no urgency for the RBNZ to raise interest rates, with the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) instead taking time to evaluate the appropriate policy response. The MPC intends to avoid both premature and delayed actions, seeking to ensure that temporary inflation spikes linked to the conflict do not become embedded in the economy.

Medium-Term Inflation Objective

The RBNZ’s core objective remains unchanged: maintaining low and stable inflation over the medium term. Breman emphasizes that this goal is central to supporting the wellbeing of New Zealanders, guiding the MPC’s cautious and data-dependent stance.

Policy Signaling Summary

Topic RBNZ Governor Anna Breman’s Indication Impact of Middle East conflict Higher near-term headline inflation and weaker growth momentum Global financial stability risks Risks acknowledged, but New Zealand banks seen as resilient Interest rate outlook No rush to hike rates; MPC will carefully assess policy response Inflation objective Focus on low and stable inflation over the medium term

Direct Statements from RBNZ Governor

“RBNZ Governor Anna Breman has highlighted the impact of the Middle East conflict on New Zealand’s economy, expecting higher near-term headline inflation and weaker growth momentum.”

“She acknowledged the risks to global financial stability that could affect New Zealand banks but noted their resilience thanks to strong capital and liquidity buffers, signaling that RBNZ will not rush to raise rates.”

“The Monetary Policy Committee will carefully assess the appropriate response to avoid premature or delayed actions, aiming to prevent temporary inflation spikes from becoming entrenched.”

“The focus remains on delivering low and stable inflation over the medium term to support New Zealanders’ wellbeing.”