Oracle revamps cloud finance suite with AI‑driven workflows

Key Moments

Oracle is redesigning its cloud-based financial software so artificial intelligence agents can handle tasks and retrieve data in response to human business questions.

The updated capabilities focus on Oracle’s Fusion applications, which support core processes such as factory production planning and customer collections.

Oracle’s strategy aims to shift routine data entry and execution to AI while human staff concentrate on higher-value decisions, negotiations, and risk assessment.

AI-Centric Redesign of Enterprise Finance and Procurement

Oracle is reengineering its cloud financial and procurement applications used by large enterprises so they can be operated by artificial intelligence agents. The objective is to allow employees to pose business questions directly to the system and have AI determine how to locate, aggregate, and process the necessary information.

The company planned to unveil these enhancements at an event in London on Tuesday local time. The initiative reflects a broader shift among vendors of specialized corporate software, who are reworking their products so AI agents can perform more tasks on behalf of human users.

Strategic Response to Investor Concerns Over AI

Oracle’s shares are down about 40% this year amid investor worries that emerging AI tools could displace complex business software platforms. In response, Oracle executives have maintained that the company is integrating AI capabilities directly into its offerings to ensure its software remains competitive and relevant.

Fusion Suite Upgrades and Business Use Cases

The latest changes target Oracle’s Fusion suite, which supports core operational activities such as planning production in factories and collecting payments from customers. By embedding AI agents into these workflows, Oracle intends to help users concentrate on strategic business questions rather than manual system interactions.

Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development at Oracle, said the company aims to make it easier for customers to focus on problems like reducing the cost and time required for new product designs, while also reducing exposure to supply chain disruptions.

Shifting Routine Tasks to AI and Elevating Human Roles

Miranda explained that the data required to answer such business questions resides across multiple Oracle applications and connected third-party systems. Under the new model, AI agents will assume responsibilities such as entering data, pulling information from different sources, and generating recommendations.

Human employees, in turn, are expected to place greater emphasis on capabilities such as supplier negotiation and determining an organization’s tolerance for potential supply interruptions.

Role Primary Focus AI Agents Data entry, data aggregation, task execution, and recommendations Human Employees Decision making, supplier negotiations, and supply chain risk tolerance

Miranda highlighted the limited value of manual data entry in this new environment. “Typing in an invoice isn’t a particularly high-value skill to your enterprise or to the person you know who does that part of their job,” Miranda said.

He emphasized that while humans will retain control over critical judgments, AI will increasingly handle execution. “Decision making is still kind of up to that human and weighing the different pros and cons of that case. But certainly the execution, the typing of the invoices, the typing of the purchase order, that is what is going to be replaced in whole in AI.”