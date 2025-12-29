U.S. Equity Futures Ease as Year-End Rally Pauses in Thin Trade

Key Moments

U.S. stock index futures traded lower in early Monday dealings after a strong advance in equities late in the year.

S&P 500 Futures declined 0.2% to 6,966.0 points, Nasdaq 100 Futures fell 0.4% to 25,759.25 points, while Dow Jones Futures were little changed at 49,014.0 points by 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT).

Recent gains in big-cap growth and technology shares, along with expectations for future Federal Reserve rate cuts, continued to underpin risk sentiment.

Futures Edge Lower in Quiet Holiday Trade

U.S. stock index futures retreated in early Monday trading as investors navigated another holiday-shortened week following a robust climb in equities toward the close of the year.

By 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT), S&P 500 Futures were down 0.2% at 6,966.0 points. Nasdaq 100 Futures slipped 0.4% to 25,759.25 points, while Dow Jones Futures hovered near unchanged levels at 49,014.0 points.

Market activity was expected to remain subdued, with many traders and investors away from markets ahead of the New Year holidays, a backdrop that could dampen strong directional moves.

Contract Level (points) Move Time S&P 500 Futures 6,966.0 -0.2% 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT) Nasdaq 100 Futures 25,759.25 -0.4% 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT) Dow Jones Futures 49,014.0 Nearly flat 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

Wall Street Strength Carries Into Year-End

U.S. equities finished the previous week on solid footing, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high on Friday. The index extended a run fueled in large part by renewed strength in technology names.

Large-cap growth shares that had faced pressure earlier in the month recovered, as investors rotated back into segments viewed as long-term winners from artificial intelligence and from more accommodative financial conditions.

Policy Expectations and Inflation Trends Support Risk Assets

Market sentiment has also been buoyed by the view that the Federal Reserve is approaching the conclusion of its tightening cycle, with futures pricing continuing to reflect expectations for interest rate reductions next year.

Recent softer inflation readings have reinforced positioning for eventual policy easing, with the central bank seen as potentially beginning to lower rates in 2026. This backdrop has provided additional support for risk-oriented assets.

Focus on Seasonal “Santa Claus Rally”

The advance in late December has kept attention fixed on the so-called “Santa Claus rally,” a seasonal tendency associated with gains over the last five trading days of the year and the first two sessions of January.