GBP/JPY steady as traders await UK PMI data for guidance

Key Moments

GBP/JPY recovered from an intraday pullback toward the 212.30-212.25 band and last traded around 212.65-212.70, broadly flat on the day.

A softer National CPI reading in Japan and a hawkish Bank of England stance are providing opposing forces that support GBP while weighing on JPY.

Market participants are focused on upcoming flash UK PMIs for fresh insight into economic momentum and short-term trading opportunities in GBP/JPY.

GBP/JPY Stabilizes After Early Dip

The GBP/JPY cross retraced an earlier decline toward the 212.30-212.25 zone and advanced back to the upper end of its daily range going into the European session on Tuesday. Despite the recovery, the move has not developed into a stronger trend, with the pair hovering near the 212.65-212.70 region and showing little net change so far. Attention is now turning to the release of flash UK Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures, which traders are looking to as the next potential catalyst.

UK PMIs in Focus Amid Growth and Supply Chain Concerns

The upcoming monthly PMI readings are expected to provide a timely indication of business conditions across the UK manufacturing and services sectors. Investors are using the data to gauge overall economic health at a time when supply chain risks linked to the Middle East conflict are under scrutiny. The results are likely to influence sentiment toward the British Pound (GBP) and could generate short-term volatility in GBP/JPY.

Monetary Policy Divergence Supports Sterling Against Yen

On the policy front, the British currency continues to draw support from the Bank of England’s (BoE) hawkish stance. The central bank has signaled the possibility of a rate increase as early as April, in part reflecting inflation concerns related to the Iran war. This outlook underpins GBP in the cross.

In contrast, the Japanese Yen (JPY) is under pressure following data showing that Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) has fallen to its lowest level since March 2022. The weaker inflation print has reduced expectations for a near-term rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), limiting support for the currency.

Energy Price Risks and Intervention Speculation Weigh on Market Positioning

Further pressure on JPY stems from worries that energy prices, boosted by the ongoing conflict, could dampen Japan’s economic growth. These factors are seen as an additional drag on the Yen and as a supportive element for GBP/JPY.

However, speculation that Japanese authorities may step in to curb excessive Yen weakness is restraining aggressive bullish positioning in the pair. This potential for intervention is acting as a cap on the upside despite the supportive fundamental backdrop for GBP/JPY.

Technical Backdrop Favors Upside, With Key Resistance in View

From a technical perspective, conditions appear to lean toward the bulls, reinforcing the view that the recent advance from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 207.25 – tested in February – could extend further. Even so, a clear and sustained move above the 213.00 level is seen as a prudent threshold before positioning for additional appreciation in the cross.

Understanding the S&P Global Composite PMI

The S&P Global Composite PMI is released monthly and serves as a leading gauge of private-sector business activity in the United Kingdom, covering both manufacturing and services. It is based on surveys of senior executives, with responses weighted according to each firm’s size and its share of output within its sub-sector.

Respondents report changes compared with the prior month, providing early signals on trends that may later appear in official statistics such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment, and inflation. The index ranges from 0 to 100, with 50.0 indicating no change from the previous month. Readings above 50 point to expanding private-sector activity and are typically interpreted as supportive for Pound Sterling, while levels below 50 suggest contraction and are usually viewed as negative for GBP.

Upcoming PMI Release Details