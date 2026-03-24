FedEx Debuts Same-Day Service as Delivery Race Heats

Key Moments

FedEx introduced its FedEx SameDay Local service in partnership with last-mile software provider OneRail.

The new offering connects customers to more than 1,000 delivery providers and enables two-hour and end-of-day delivery windows.

The launch follows recent fast-delivery expansions by Amazon, Walmart, and Target as demand for rapid fulfillment grows.

New Same-Day Service Targets Last-Mile Speed

March 24 (Reuters) – FedEx announced on Tuesday that it has rolled out a same-day delivery product developed together with last-mile delivery software company OneRail, as retailers and logistics operators push to accelerate order fulfillment.

The service, branded FedEx SameDay Local, allows customers to select tighter delivery windows, including a two-hour option as well as end-of-day delivery. According to FedEx, the platform links users to a nationwide network of over 1,000 delivery providers via a system that assigns orders to the closest available vehicle and driver.

Positioning Within a Rapid-Fulfillment Arms Race

The introduction of FedEx SameDay Local comes as businesses across the delivery ecosystem channel investment into faster fulfillment capabilities and more robust last-mile infrastructure. The objective is to satisfy growing customer expectations for speed and flexibility in how and when orders are delivered.

Earlier this month, Amazon expanded its own rapid-delivery services by introducing one‑hour and three‑hour shipping options in markets across the United States. This move has unfolded against a backdrop of rising competition from Walmart and Target, which are also scaling out same‑day and next‑day offerings.

Service Features and Market Context

Provider Service/Capability Key Details FedEx FedEx SameDay Local Same-day service with two-hour and end-of-day windows; uses a network of 1,000+ delivery providers and proximity-based order matching. Amazon Fast-delivery options Recently added one‑hour and three‑hour shipping in U.S. markets. Walmart, Target Same‑ and next‑day delivery Expanding rapid-delivery capabilities amid intensifying competition.

Strategic Role in FedEx’s Network

FedEx said the launch of FedEx SameDay Local extends its capacity to serve customers across the entire delivery chain, spanning long-haul transportation through to local fulfillment.