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Home » Forex and Currency News » Sterling Jumps as Markets Reassess BoE Path, Lifting GBP/USD

Sterling Jumps as Markets Reassess BoE Path, Lifting GBP/USD

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • GBP/USD climbed as traders reacted to a more hawkish policy tone from the Bank of England while rates remained unchanged.
  • Markets moved to factor in the possibility of multiple Bank of England rate hikes if inflation pressures persist, fueling a Pound rally.
  • The US Dollar saw mixed moves, with support from stronger US producer prices and the latest Federal Reserve decision capped by comparatively hawkish signals from the BoE and ECB.

Latest Major Exchange Rates

PairRate
Pound to Dollar (GBP/USD)1.33975
Euro to Dollar (EUR/USD)1.15771
Dollar to Japanese Yen (USD/JPY)158.5465

BoE Rhetoric Sparks a Repricing in Sterling

The Pound to Dollar exchange rate advanced sharply as investors reassessed the Bank of England’s policy trajectory in response to a notably more hawkish message from the central bank.

At the beginning of the period, the Pound traded with a softer tone. Concerns about the United Kingdom’s growth prospects and an absence of new domestic data dampened demand for Sterling, leaving it on the back foot.

Sentiment toward the Pound shifted after the Bank of England’s latest policy announcement. Although the central bank opted to leave interest rates unchanged, its communication was perceived as more hawkish than markets had anticipated. Policymakers underlined that they are prepared to respond if inflation pressures intensify, with particular attention on the impact of higher global energy prices.

This stance prompted a swift adjustment in UK interest rate expectations. Market participants began to factor in the prospect of several rate increases, and some investors speculated that the Bank could implement as many as three hikes should elevated inflation persist. The resulting repricing provided strong support for Sterling and propelled GBP/USD higher.

Mixed Performance for the US Dollar

The US Dollar delivered a varied performance over the same period. The currency initially softened as an improvement in overall risk sentiment reduced appetite for traditional safe-haven assets, undercutting demand for the Greenback.

Midweek, the Dollar found fresh support. A jump in oil prices, stronger-than-expected US producer price data, and the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision all contributed to renewed buying interest. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged but lifted its inflation projections and indicated it may need to maintain a relatively tight stance for an extended period.

Even so, the Dollar was unable to fully capitalize on these supports. Comparisons with the firmer policy tones from both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank limited the scope for USD gains and capped its upside against major peers.

Near-Term GBP/USD Outlook: Geopolitics and PMIs Under Scrutiny

In the near term, developments in the Middle East are expected to remain a key influence on broader market sentiment. Any indications of easing tensions could undermine the US Dollar by curbing demand for safe-haven assets.

For the United Kingdom, preliminary March PMI readings will be an important focal point. These surveys will provide an early gauge of how the domestic economy is handling the recent energy price shock. Data that exceed expectations could offer additional support to the Pound, whereas evidence of faltering activity may restrain further Sterling appreciation.

Overall, shifting expectations around central bank policy and ongoing geopolitical risks are likely to remain the primary drivers of GBP/USD in the near term.

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