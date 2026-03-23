Bitcoin Falls as Geopolitical Tensions Spur Risk-Off Mood

Key Moments

Bitcoin declined 0.7% to $68,652.0 by 01:34 ET (05:34 GMT), extending weekend losses amid intensifying Iran-related tensions.

Despite recent volatility, Bitcoin was up about 6% over the past month, while spot gold was down about 18% as of Monday.

Major altcoins, including Ether, XRP, BNB, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and $TRUMP, also traded lower as investors reduced exposure to crypto.

Risk Assets Under Pressure as Iran Conflict Escalates

Bitcoin came under renewed selling pressure on Monday as investors pulled back from risk-focused instruments in response to mounting fears over the U.S.-Israel war on Iran. The latest bout of volatility erased a larger portion of the gains the token had accumulated earlier in the month, with speculative assets broadly hit by unease around the potential impact of the Iran war on global inflation and interest rate dynamics.

By 01:34 ET (05:34 GMT), Bitcoin was down 0.7% at $68,652.0.

Markets React to Hormuz Deadline and Escalation Risks

The weakness in Bitcoin unfolded alongside declines across other key risk-linked markets on Monday, with stocks, currencies, and gold all retreating as investors reassessed geopolitical risk.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran had 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face U.S. strikes on critical energy infrastructure.

Tehran responded by threatening to completely close the strait, and that it would also attack key energy and water infrastructure in Gulf countries as retaliation for U.S. aggression.

Reports early Monday pointed to ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, indicating limited signs of de-escalation as the conflict moved into its fourth straight week.

Bitcoin’s Comparative Performance Versus Gold

Over the past month, Bitcoin held up better than gold and other precious metals, even amid persistent geopolitical concerns. While the leading cryptocurrency was trading about 6% higher over that period, spot gold was down about 18% as of Monday.

Gold faced heavy profit-taking after reaching a record high in late January, with a broader unwinding of long positions adding to the pressure. The traditional safe-haven asset drew only modest interest as the Iran war unfolded, as worries about higher global inflation and interest rates overshadowed demand for the yellow metal.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, saw some support from improving U.S. regulatory developments in the past month, while bargain hunters stepped in after the token had previously dropped as much as 50% from an October record high.

However, on a year-to-date basis, Bitcoin continued to underperform gold. Gold was trading roughly flat for the year, while Bitcoin was down more than 20%.

Crypto Market Overview: Altcoins Track Bitcoin Lower

Altcoins largely mirrored Bitcoin’s subdued tone on Monday, with ongoing uncertainty around Iran dampening appetite for broader crypto exposure.

Asset Price Move Bitcoin $68,652.0 -0.7% Ether $2,061.77 -2.2% XRP $1.3853 -1.9% BNB – -0.5% to -2.5% Solana – -0.5% to -2.5% Cardano – -0.5% to -2.5% Dogecoin – -1.3% $TRUMP – -2.2%

World no.2 crypto Ether declined 2.2% to $2,061.77, while XRP slipped 1.9% to $1.3853. BNB, Solana, and Cardano registered losses in a range between 0.5% and 2.5%.

Among memecoins, Dogecoin fell 1.3%, and $TRUMP retreated 2.2%, reflecting the broader risk-off move sweeping through digital assets.