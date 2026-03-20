GBP/AUD Holds Gains as Yield Gap Widens, Aussie Strengthens

Key Moments

GBP/AUD moved back above the 1.8860 support area, extending its consolidative pattern for March with 1.87 acting as a technical floor.

Australian 10-year government bond yields approached 5.00%, leaving them around 25-30 basis points above equivalent UK gilts and underpinning AUD strength.

All four major Australian banks now expect at least one more 25 basis point rate hike, reinforcing a favorable rate backdrop for the Australian dollar.

GBP/AUD Holds Range as March Consolidation Persists

GBP/AUD climbed back above the 1.8860 support level in the latter part of the week, allowing the cross to extend its consolidative behavior for March. Sterling has been clawing back ground against several G10 currencies over the month, which has helped stall earlier losses against the Australian dollar.

On the daily chart, the 1.87 region is acting as a key downside boundary, while the 1.8863-1.9116 range has emerged as the preferred trading corridor for the month. This stabilization follows a period in which GBP/AUD “has come under significant pressure in 2026, but has recently consolidated.”

The pause in downside momentum marks the end of a rapid two-month decline in the cross. However, underlying market forces still lean in favor of the Australian currency.

Bond Market Signals Favor the Australian Dollar

The primary driver of this bias is the interest rate and yield environment. Australian government bond yields – the return paid on sovereign debt – are exerting a strong influence on foreign exchange performance.

The yield on Australia’s 10-year government bond nearly reached 5.00% on both Thursday and Friday, the highest level since July 2011. This move reflects expectations for further domestic rate hikes as well as a global risk premium associated with the Middle East conflict and higher oil prices.

These elevated yields have made Australian assets relatively attractive to global investors searching for higher returns. As a broad example highlighted in the article, an investor could borrow in a lower-yielding market, such as Japan at 2.6%, and deploy capital into Australia at close to double that yield.

Instrument / Rate Level / Expectation Comment Australia 10-year bond yield Nearly 5.00% Highest since July 2011; supported by rate hike expectations and risk premium Australia 2-year bond yield Above 4.8% (peaked), near 4.75% Closely linked to RBA outlook; surged after latest hike Australia cash rate (current) 4.1% Raised from 3.85%; first back-to-back hike since mid-2023 Australia cash rate (May forecast) 4.35% Assumes an additional 25 bp increase backed by major banks Australia cash rate (year-end pricing) Approximately 4.6% Market-implied path with three further hikes by year-end UK 10-year gilt yield Toward 4.7% Near six-month high of 4.78%; still 25-30 bps below Australia

Short-End Yields and RBA Expectations

The two-year Australian government bond yield – closely aligned with expectations for Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy – jumped above 4.8% at one stage. This move followed Tuesday’s 25 basis point rate increase and strengthened the market’s conviction that further tightening is likely.

All four of Australia’s major lenders – ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac – now anticipate another 25 basis point hike in May. If delivered, that move would lift the cash rate to 4.35%. As of mid-week, market pricing suggested three more rate increases by the end of the year, which would place the cash rate at roughly 4.6%.

This prospective path for policy keeps the rate environment clearly skewed in favor of the Australian dollar and helps explain its relative resilience in currency markets.

AUD/USD Supported by Yields and Commodities

Stronger yields and commodity prices have also underpinned AUD/USD. According to Samara Hammoud, strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, “AUD/USD held onto yesterday’s gains near 0.7100 supported by higher Australian government bond yields,” and “Australian two‑year bond yields increased by around 15bps to near 4.75%, the highest level since 2011. An increase in metal and precious commodity prices also supported AUD/USD.”

RBA Decision and Inflation Backdrop

The RBA’s nine-member policy board voted 5-4 in favor of lifting the cash rate to 4.1% from 3.85% on Tuesday, marking the first consecutive rate increase since mid-2023. The decision was shaped by inflation risks stemming from the Middle East conflict, but underlying domestic price pressures were already a concern before the outbreak of hostilities.

Headline inflation was 3.6% for the quarter ending in December, while the monthly metric accelerated to 3.8% in January. The central bank noted in its own communication that inflationary forces had “picked up materially” during the second half of 2025 and that risks had “tilted further to the upside, including to inflation expectations.”

UK Gilt Yields and Cross-Currency Dynamics

In the United Kingdom, bond markets have also reacted to rising inflation worries. The yield on the 10-year gilt advanced toward 4.7%, approaching the recent six-month high of 4.78%, as surging energy prices added to inflation concerns. Despite that move, Australia’s 10-year yield still sits roughly 25-30 basis points above its UK counterpart, preserving a yield premium in favor of the Australian dollar.

On this basis, interest rate and bond market considerations continue to argue for GBP/AUD downside over the medium term, even though the pair has steadied near-term.

Outlook for GBP/AUD

While GBP/AUD has stabilized following its sharp decline, the broader trend remains tilted toward Australian dollar strength. The article suggests that if the war in the Middle East were to conclude, the prevailing downtrend in GBP/AUD would likely reassert itself, as Australia’s underlying inflation pressures point to additional rate increases irrespective of geopolitical developments.