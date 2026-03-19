USD/JPY Steady As BoJ Signals Patience Before June Hike

Key Highlights From BoJ Policy And Market Reaction

BoJ keeps policy rate at 0.75%, maintaining flexibility.

Governor Ueda avoids giving timing signals for next hike.

Government actions help keep USD/JPY below 160.

BoJ Holds Cautious Economic Outlook Amid Risks

The Bank of Japan held its benchmark rate at 0.75% and kept the economic outlook largely unchanged. It acknowledged higher risks from Middle East tensions. Still, this situation did not change policy guidance.

ING expects the BoJ to raise rates in June, but the central bank prefers patience for now. This approach allows it to assess the economic situation carefully.

Governor Ueda Emphasizes Flexibility In Decisions

Governor Kazuo Ueda did not commit to a timeline for the next rate adjustment. He stressed that policy will respond to the economy’s recovery and inflation approaching the 2% target. He also noted that underlying inflation could rise or fall.

Although a slim majority of board members see upside risks, the BoJ’s stance has not shifted toward a more aggressive policy. Instead, officials remain measured in their guidance.

Government Moves Support Yen And Market Stability

Verbal interventions by the Japanese government keep USD/JPY below 160. This measure gives the BoJ more time to examine data and act prudently. As a result, near-term USD/JPY movements remain contained, while the June rate hike remains the central focus.

Overall, the BoJ combines patience and cautious guidance with government support. Together, these factors limit volatility and maintain a stable market outlook.