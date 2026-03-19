Nvidia Added To New Street’s 2026 Best Idea List

Key Highlights From Analyst Research And Orders

New Street Research names Nvidia a top stock for 2026.

Latest orders suggest stronger long-term revenue potential.

Shares trade below 10x projected 2027 earnings per share.

Nvidia’s Orders Signal Strong Growth Ahead

Analyst Pierre Ferragu highlighted Nvidia’s recent order figures, which imply far higher revenue potential than investors currently expect. At this week’s GTC, CEO Jensen Huang indicated visibility of at least $1 trillion in cumulative orders through 2027.

New Street Research noted that the market’s muted reaction underestimated the significance. Since October 2025, Nvidia added $500 billion of orders, putting the company on a run rate of over $1 trillion per year.

Best Idea List Includes Nvidia, AMD, And TSMC

The research firm concluded that Nvidia’s trajectory justifies adding the stock to its “best idea list for 2026,” alongside AMD and TSMC. Ferragu projects that at this scale, Nvidia could generate more than $20 per share in earnings.

Investors currently pay less than 10x these potential earnings, suggesting significant upside if Nvidia maintains its growth trajectory and order momentum.

Analyst Outlook Remains Optimistic

Ferragu emphasized that the strong order pipeline reinforces confidence in Nvidia’s long-term revenue prospects. The company’s expanding product demand, particularly for AI-related chips, positions it as a major growth story through 2027.

Overall, Nvidia’s combination of large orders, high run-rate potential, and attractive valuation underpins its inclusion on the best idea list.