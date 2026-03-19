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Home » Forex and Currency News » AUD/USD Rises on Jobs Despite Higher Unemployment

AUD/USD Rises on Jobs Despite Higher Unemployment

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Highlights

  • AUD/USD trades near 0.7050, up 0.34% on the day.
  • Australia’s unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, above expectations.
  • Strong job creation of 48.9K offsets some labor weakness.
  • RBA hawkish bias continues to support the Australian Dollar.
  • Fed’s cautious stance limits further upside for AUD/USD.
  • Middle East tensions may affect energy markets and global growth.

Employment Data Shows Mixed Signals

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that unemployment rose to 4.3% in February from 4.1% in January. This exceeded market expectations and could weigh on the Australian Dollar if it reduces bets on further rate hikes.

Strong Job Creation Offsets Unemployment Rise

Despite the higher unemployment rate, the economy added 48.9K jobs, far above forecasts of 20.3K. This indicates underlying momentum remains solid. The mix of stronger job growth and rising unemployment creates uncertainty around the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy path. However, its relatively hawkish bias continues to support the Aussie.

Global Factors Limit Upside

The RBA highlighted external risks, particularly tensions in the Middle East, which could disrupt energy markets and slow global growth. On the U.S. side, a pause in the US Dollar’s rally adds modest support for AUD/USD. Still, the Federal Reserve keeps rates steady at 3.50%-3.75%, emphasizing inflation risks. Chair Jerome Powell noted that progress on inflation is required before rate cuts, reinforcing a higher-for-longer outlook.

Technical Outlook

Any further USD weakness may remain limited, which could cap AUD/USD’s upside in the near term. Traders are closely watching employment trends, RBA guidance, and U.S. policy signals to gauge momentum.

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