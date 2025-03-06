Key moments

Germany’s 10-year Bond yield rose by another 0.07 ppt to 2.85%, following its historic 30-year surge on Wednesday.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield also increased by 0.07 ppt to 1.51% and reached its highest level since 2009.

German stocks initially hit a record high, then settled with a 0.4% gain.

German 10Y Bond Yield Climbs Further in Wake of its Steepest Rise in Almost 30 Years

The widespread sell-off in the global bond markets intensified as investors responded to Germany’s significant fiscal stimulus announcement. The yield on the 10-year German Bond, a benchmark for the Eurozone, climbed by 0.07 ppt to 2.85% on Thursday morning in the wake of its substantial increase the previous day. This surge in German borrowing costs had a ripple effect across other Eurozone nations, with yields on French debt rising by 0.07 ppt to 3.56% and Italian debt also experiencing an upward trend.

The impact of Germany’s fiscal policy was not confined to Europe. Japan’s 10-year government bond yield also rose by 0.07 ppt to 1.51%, reaching its highest point since 2009. The unexpected fiscal expansion in Germany, a nation previously known for its fiscal restraint, has jolted investor sentiment. This development, occurring amidst persistent inflationary pressures in various economies, has contributed to the upward trend in bond yields. The European Central Bank’s expected quarter-point interest rate reduction from 2.75% has had little effect on the bond sell off.

In the United States, the yield on 10-year Treasuries increased by 0.03 ppt to 4.30%, influenced by the European bond market’s decline. Despite a recent period of falling US yields due to economic concerns, the global trend has exerted upward pressure.

The German stock market initially reacted positively to the fiscal stimulus, with the DAX index reaching a record high 23,441.70 points in early trading. Companies expected to benefit from the increased government spending, such as Siemens Energy, saw significant gains, with a 4.4% increase.

The increased borrowing costs are anticipated to put pressure on nations with higher debt burdens. Global sovereign bond issuance is projected to reach a record $12.3 trillion this year, driven by fiscal stimulus packages in major economies.

In Asia, the rise in Japanese bond yields is attributed to a shift in market sentiment, driven by stronger-than-expected economic growth and rising inflation. The Bank of Japan’s efforts to normalize monetary policy, including two interest rate increases, have also contributed to the upward trend in yields.

US stock futures indicated a decline, with S&P 500 futures down 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures down 1.4%, as the global bond market trends influenced investor expectations.