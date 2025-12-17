Asian Equities Diverge as Oil Rebounds on U.S. Move Against Venezuelan Tankers

Key Moments

Asian stock performance was mixed, with technology names in South Korea leading gains while Japan and Australia edged lower.

Oil prices rose more than 1% after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of all “sanctioned oil tankers” heading to Venezuela.

U.S. markets closed mixed as investors weighed conflicting labor, retail, and inflation signals against expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026.

Asian Markets Mixed as Tech Strength Offsets Weakness Elsewhere

Asian equity markets traded in divergent directions on Wednesday, with strength in technology shares supporting some indexes while others slipped, and energy prices rebounded after the latest U.S. action targeting Venezuelan oil flows.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.3% to 49,237.58 as investors looked ahead to a Bank of Japan decision on a potential interest rate hike later in the week. Domestic data signaled further softening in industrial momentum, with the government reporting that the total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers dropped 6.8% in October from the prior month, consistent with other indications of slowing factory activity.

Chinese markets inched higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2% to 25,291.44, while the Shanghai Composite index added nearly 0.2% to close at 3,831.43.

South Korea outperformed the region, with the Kospi advancing 0.7% to 4,028.93. The move was driven in part by semiconductor names, including SK Hynix, which climbed 2.8%, and Samsung Electronics, which rose 3.6%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 8,581.00.

Oil Jumps After U.S. Blockade Order on Venezuelan Shipments

Oil prices recovered after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of all “sanctioned oil tankers” into Venezuela. The directive followed the seizure by U.S. forces last week of an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast, a rare step that came after a buildup of military forces in the area as pressure intensified on the country’s authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro.

Expectations that global producers have been supplying more crude than needed had recently pushed benchmark U.S. oil prices to their lowest levels since 2021, weighing heavily on energy stocks.

Contract Price Move Time Reference U.S. benchmark crude $56.00 per barrel up 73 cents Early Wednesday Brent crude $59.63 per barrel up 71 cents Early Wednesday

Energy shares reflected recent weakness in crude. APA’s stock dropped 5.2%, Marathon Petroleum fell 4.7%, and Halliburton declined 4.3%.

U.S. Equities End Mixed on Conflicting Economic Signals

U.S. stock indexes moved in different directions on Tuesday as a series of economic reports failed to resolve uncertainty over the path of interest rates.

One report indicated that the U.S. unemployment rate in November was at its worst level since 2021. At the same time, employers added more jobs than economists had expected. Another report showed that an underlying gauge of revenue strength at U.S. retailers increased in October by more than forecasts.

Index Level Change S&P 500 6,800.26 -0.2% Dow Jones Industrial Average 48,114.26 -0.6% Nasdaq composite 23,111.46 +0.2%

The mixed readings left intact traders’ expectations that the Federal Reserve may continue to cut interest rates in 2026. Moves by the Fed on interest rates remain a central driver for markets because lower borrowing costs can support economic activity and asset prices, even as they risk aggravating inflation.

Investors are watching for a report due on Thursday that will detail how severe inflation was last month. Economists anticipate it will show consumer prices in the U.S. are still climbing faster than desired.

Data released on Tuesday pointed to intensifying price pressures, with average selling prices for businesses rising at one of the quickest paces since the middle of 2022. Preliminary figures from S&P Global also showed that growth in overall business activity slowed to its weakest level since June.

AI and Tech Stocks Show Diverging Performance

Artificial-intelligence-focused and technology-related stocks delivered uneven results. Oracle gained 2%, and Broadcom was up 0.4%. Both had suffered steep declines last week, despite having reported quarterly profits that exceeded analyst estimates.

CoreWeave, which provides access to high-end AI chips, fell 3.9%. Market participants continue to assess whether the large-scale investment flowing into AI will ultimately generate earnings and productivity gains sufficient to justify the outlays.

Currency Moves and U.S. Futures

U.S. stock futures edged lower in early trading.

In foreign exchange dealings early Wednesday, the U.S. dollar strengthened to 155.12 Japanese yen from 154.73 yen. The euro softened to $1.1732 from $1.1748.