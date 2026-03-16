Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » ING Warns of Prolonged Tightness in Energy Markets

ING Warns of Prolonged Tightness in Energy Markets

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • ING’s Warren Patterson replaces an earlier assumption of a two-week Strait of Hormuz disruption with scenarios that keep severe interruptions in place through the end of March or longer.
  • The new base case (Scenario 1) assumes no resumption of Strait of Hormuz flows until the end of March, with only a gradual normalization during the second and third quarters.
  • Alternative scenarios range from a quicker recovery with near-normal supply by May, to a prolonged disruption driven by ongoing conflict and continued vessel attacks.

Revised Outlook for Global Energy Markets

ING’s Warren Patterson has substantially revised his central assumptions for the global Energy complex, moving away from an earlier view that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz would last only about two weeks. The updated framework now contemplates severe disruption extending into late March or beyond, with the recovery in energy flows occurring only gradually through the second and third quarters.

From Short-Lived Shock to Extended Disruption

“At the start of the war, in our base case we assumed a two-week full disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and then a gradual recovery over the remainder of March, which would have led to near-normal flows by April. That was clearly too optimistic, with us now in the third week of the conflict and no signs of energy flows resuming. We have therefore had a hard rethink of our scenarios, along with our base case.”

The earlier base case was built on a relatively swift normalization of flows. With the conflict now in its third week and transit through the Strait still halted, ING has reworked its scenarios to reflect a more persistent supply interruption and a slower path back toward normal trade volumes.

Scenario 1: New Base Case – Recovery Pushed Into Q2 and Q3

“In our new scenario 1, which is our base case, we assume that Strait of Hormuz flows remain cut off until the end of March, which corresponds with the view that intense combat between the US-Israel and Iran continues until the end of the month. This is followed by lower intensity strikes, along with more signs of diplomacy, which start to allow for a gradual recovery in energy flows in the second quarter.”

Under this central scenario, energy infrastructure and supply chains begin to recover only after intense hostilities ease. Patterson notes that the restart of production and processing facilities will take time:

“Over this time, upstream production, refineries and LNG facilities start to slowly ramp up as storage constraints start to ease. However, it would only be by the start of the third quarter that we see a return to near-normal flows. This is assuming that available pipeline capacity continues to be used for some oil to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.”

ScenarioDisruption Duration (Strait of Hormuz)Assumed Conflict IntensityTiming of Near-Normal Flows
Scenario 1 (Base case)Flows cut off until end of MarchIntense combat until end of March, then lower intensity with more diplomacyNear-normal flows by the start of the third quarter
Scenario 2 (Most optimistic)Almost fully disrupted until end of MarchImproving conditions that allow gradual flow recovery in AprilNear-normal supply by May
Scenario 3 (More aggressive)Prolonged disruption due to continued attacksWar intensity continues into April, followed by lower-grade confrontation and limited diplomacyProlonged impairment of flows, with no clear normalization timing

Scenario 2: Most Optimistic Path – Near-Normal Supply by May

“Our new scenario 2 is our most optimistic scenario, where we assume that energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain almost fully disrupted until the end of March and gradually improve in April. This would allow supply to be back to near normal by May.”

This upside case still acknowledges a significant interruption through the end of March but anticipates that repair, logistics, and diplomatic efforts support a quicker restoration of flows and infrastructure capacity during April.

Scenario 3: Prolonged Risk Under Continued Conflict

“Our new scenario 3 is our more aggressive scenario, where the intensity of the war continues into April, followed by a lower-grade confrontation for the foreseeable future, while there are few signs of diplomacy. Continued attacks on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz mean energy flows remain disrupted for a prolonged period.”

In this downside scenario, sustained hostilities and ongoing threats to shipping lanes prevent energy markets from regaining equilibrium, keeping flows impaired for an extended time and heightening supply risk far beyond March.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Apple found guilty of ebook price-fixing conspiracyApple found guilty of ebook price-fixing conspiracy The government found the company guilty of conspiring to increase e-book prices as it launched its online bookstore in 2010. The Federal judge Denise Cote cited emails and telephone conversations between Apple, Amazon and publishing […]
  • GBP/SGD settles below 2-week high, posts weekly gainGBP/SGD settles below 2-week high, posts weekly gain The GBP/SGD currency pair settled below Friday’s high of 1.7299, its strongest level since July 24th, in the wake of the Bank of England’s policy decision.The Bank of England lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4% at […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.0930-1.1058. The pair closed at 1.1032, gaining 0.90% on a daily basis.At 7:01 GMT today USD/CAD was up 0.07% for the day to trade at 1.1044. The pair broke the first and the second key […]
  • Amazon expanding on grocery storesAmazon expanding on grocery stores Amazon.com Inc. has been testing the concept of a online grocery store for years using its hometown Seattle as a starting point of a potentially growing business. One of the largest retail markets - groceries, has been a target of the online […]
  • Singapore’s retail sales drop 1.2% YoY in AprilSingapore’s retail sales drop 1.2% YoY in April Singapore's retail sales were reported to have decreased at an annualized rate of 1.2% in April, following a revised up 2.8% surge in the preceding month.April has marked the first drop in retail sales since December 2023 and also the […]
  • HSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as Group Chief Financial OfficerHSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as Group Chief Financial Officer HSBC Holdings plc said on Tuesday that Georges Elhedery had been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of the Board of Directors, effective January 1st 2023.Additionally, Greg Guyett has been appointed as […]