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Home » Forex and Currency News » CHF/JPY Range Break Highlights Bullish Momentum

CHF/JPY Range Break Highlights Bullish Momentum

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • CHF/JPY is trading at 201.92 within a range and has triggered a bullish breakout signal.
  • The pair is targeting the ATR-based objective near 202.60, with an overall focus on the 0.382 Fibonacci level at 202.91.
  • The average daily true range stands at 150 pips, compared with a 90-day average of 144 pips, as USDX is described as “currently threatening down.”

Technical Overview of CHF/JPY

The current strategy stance for CHF/JPY is bullish, with the pair quoted at 201.92 and described as trading within a range. The noted breakout is interpreted as a signal that price action may extend toward an Average True Range (ATR) objective around the 202.60 area. The broader upside focus for the session is the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level, identified in the 202.91 area.

Additionally, there is an indication that convergence has begun to emerge on the hourly timeframe, providing further technical context for the bullish outlook.

Volatility Metrics and ATR Targets

The analysis highlights the use of ATR as a key reference for potential price movement. The pair’s current average daily true range is cited at 150 pips per day, while the 90-day average ATR is given as 144 pips per day. These figures are used to frame the near-term target around 202.60.

MetricValue
Current CHF/JPY price201.92
ATR-based target area202.60
0.382 Fibonacci target area202.91
Current daily ATR150 pips per day
90-day average ATR144 pips per day

Role of USDX in Directional Bias

The U.S. Dollar Index (USDX) is noted as an important cross-market indicator in the current setup. The commentary states that “USDX is currently threatening down. Watch the USDX for direction.” This observation underscores the suggestion that movements in the USDX may inform the broader risk backdrop and directional cues for CHF/JPY.

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