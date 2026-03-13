Silver Slips as Dollar Strength Offsets Demand

Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) trades near $83.60 in early European hours on Friday as Dollar strength pressures the metal.

Escalating Middle East tensions and oil-supply disruptions lend some safe-haven support to Silver.

Markets have shifted expectations for the first Fed rate cut from July to September amid persistent inflation concerns.

Silver Under Pressure Despite Geopolitical Support

Silver prices came under renewed selling pressure in early European trading on Friday, with XAG/USD easing toward $83.60. The pullback reflects renewed strength in the US Dollar, which is weighing on the Dollar-denominated metal even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East provide some underlying support.

Market participants are closely tracking developments in the region, as well as awaiting the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report for January, which is due later on Friday and is seen as a key input for the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

Middle East Tensions and Oil Market Disruptions

Escalating conflict in the Middle East is underpinning safe-haven demand for precious metals, including Silver. Political rhetoric and actions involving the United States, Iran, and Israel remain in focus for investors assessing risk sentiment.

US President Donald Trump said that preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons and threatening the Middle East is “of far greater interest and importance to me” than the cost of oil.

At the same time, Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, stated the Islamic Republic would seek to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. He added that Tehran would look to open other fronts in the war if the US and Israel persist with their attacks.

Military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran in late February have led to what is described as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. The resulting surge in crude prices has heightened inflation risks, feeding directly into interest-rate expectations and, in turn, into currency and commodity markets.

Fed Expectations Shift and Impact on XAG/USD

Rising inflation concerns, reinforced by elevated oil prices, have prompted markets to delay their anticipated timing for the first US Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Expectations have moved from July to September, reflecting a perception that the Fed may need to keep policy tighter for longer.

This repricing in rate expectations is supporting the US Dollar, making it more expensive for non-Dollar holders to purchase commodities priced in the Greenback. As a result, the stronger USD is acting as a headwind for Silver, limiting the upside generated by safe-haven flows.

Market Driver Current Impact on Silver (XAG/USD) US Dollar strength Pressuring prices lower toward $83.60 Middle East geopolitical tensions Providing safe-haven support to the white metal Oil price surge and inflation concerns Delaying Fed rate-cut expectations from July to September, indirectly supporting USD

Silver as an Investment Asset

Silver is a widely traded precious metal that has long served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it tends to attract less attention than Gold, investors often incorporate Silver into portfolios for diversification, its inherent value, and its potential role as a hedge during periods of elevated inflation.

Market participants can gain exposure to Silver through physical holdings, such as coins and bars, or through financial instruments including Exchange Traded Funds that mirror its performance on global markets.

Key Drivers of Silver Pricing

Silver prices respond to a broad mix of macroeconomic and market-specific influences. Periods of geopolitical stress or fears of a severe economic downturn can lift the metal, reflecting its status as a safe-haven asset, albeit generally to a lesser extent than Gold.

As a non-yielding asset, Silver tends to benefit from lower interest rates. Its valuation is also closely tied to movements in the US Dollar, with a firm Greenback typically restraining prices, and a weaker Dollar usually providing support. Additional drivers include investment demand, mine output – with Silver being more plentiful than Gold – and recycling trends.

Industrial Use and Global Economic Links

Silver’s extensive industrial applications add another dimension to its price behavior. The metal is heavily utilized in industries such as electronics and solar energy, supported by its exceptionally high electrical conductivity, which exceeds that of both Copper and Gold.

Changes in industrial demand can significantly sway prices: a pickup in usage can push them higher, while a slowdown tends to exert downward pressure. Economic conditions in the United States, China, and India play a particularly important role, as industrial activity in the US and China relies on Silver-intensive processes, while in India, consumer demand for Silver jewelry is a notable factor.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold

Silver often moves in tandem with Gold, reflecting their shared role as safe-haven assets. When Gold gains, Silver typically follows, though the magnitude and timing can differ.

The Gold/Silver ratio, which indicates how many ounces of Silver are needed to match the value of one ounce of Gold, is frequently used to assess the relative pricing of the two metals. Some investors interpret a high ratio as a sign that Silver may be undervalued or Gold overvalued, while a low ratio can suggest the opposite.