Home » Commodities News » Oil Steadies Near $95.60 as Strategic Reserves Used

Oil Steadies Near $95.60 as Strategic Reserves Used

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
Updated:

Key Moments

  • WTI crude trades around $95.60 per barrel during European hours after a volatile session.
  • Australia will release up to 762 million liters of fuel and reduce minimum stockholding requirements by up to 20%.
  • Japan plans to release about 80 million barrels from strategic reserves, covering roughly 45 days of supply, starting March 16.

WTI Holds Firm Despite Policy-Driven Volatility

WTI crude remains near $95.60 per barrel during European trading on Friday. The market experienced volatility in the Asian session, however. Traders reacted to fresh government actions from Australia and Japan, aimed at limiting global oil supply disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict.

Australia Draws on Fuel Reserves and Eases Stock Rules

Oil prices fell in Asia after Chris Bowen, Australia’s Energy Minister, announced plans to release up to 762 million liters from fuel reserves. This move follows a relaxation of stockholding rules designed to stabilize supply amid tensions in the Middle East.

In addition, Australia will lower minimum fuel stockholding thresholds by up to 20% to further support domestic supply conditions.

CountryMeasureVolume / ChangeObjective
AustraliaFuel release from reservesUp to 762 million litersMitigate supply disruptions from Iran conflict
AustraliaReduce minimum fuel stockholdingUp to 20%Support domestic supply stability
JapanStrategic oil reserve releaseAbout 80 million barrels (~45 days supply)Ease global disruptions from Middle East conflict

Japan Coordinates Strategic Reserve Release

Japan plans to release 80 million barrels from its strategic reserves to reduce global supply strain. This represents roughly 45 days of supply. The release will start on March 16 and coordinate with the G7 and International Energy Agency (IEA).

Japan relies heavily on Middle East crude, sourcing about 95% from the region. Nearly 90% of shipments transit the Strait of Hormuz, effectively controlled by Iran.

Strait of Hormuz Closure Keeps Upside Risk for Oil

Even with these releases, oil prices remain exposed to upside risk. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, while tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran persist. US crude benchmarks have gained over 40% since the conflict began.

The International Energy Agency warns that the US-Israeli war on Iran is “creating the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.”

Iran Signals Continued Pressure on Oil Chokepoint

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, reinforced geopolitical risk. In his first public remarks, he said Iran will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed to pressure adversaries.

He further warned that US military bases in the region must close immediately or face potential attacks.

WTI Oil FAQs

What is WTI Oil?

WTI Oil is a type of crude traded internationally. WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate. It is “light” and “sweet” because it has low gravity and sulfur content. WTI is high-quality and easy to refine. It originates in the US and moves through the Cushing hub, known as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” WTI prices serve as a key benchmark for the oil market.

What factors drive WTI Oil prices?

Supply and demand drive WTI prices. Strong global growth can raise demand, while weak growth can lower it. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and affect prices. OPEC decisions also influence oil markets. Finally, the US Dollar affects prices, since oil trades mainly in USD. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper, while a stronger dollar raises costs.

How does inventory data affect WTI Oil?

The weekly API and EIA inventory reports impact WTI prices. Lower inventories signal higher demand and push prices up. Higher inventories show excess supply and push prices down. API publishes on Tuesdays, and EIA reports the next day. EIA data is considered more reliable because it comes from the US government.

How does OPEC influence WTI Oil?

OPEC is a group of 12 oil-producing nations that set production quotas twice a year. Lower quotas tighten supply and raise prices. Higher quotas increase supply and lower prices. OPEC+ includes 10 additional countries, including Russia, to further coordinate production.

