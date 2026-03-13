J.P. Morgan: European Industrials Gain from Energy Focus

Key Moments

J.P. Morgan identifies five European industrial stocks as key beneficiaries of renewed energy security initiatives amid heightened Middle East tensions.

Siemens Energy and Vestas are cited with some of the largest implied upside potentials, at 23% and 32% respectively based on current prices and J.P. Morgan targets.

All highlighted names carry Overweight ratings, with analysts emphasizing exposure to energy infrastructure, renewables, and balance sheet flexibility.

Strategic Shift Back to Energy Security

Investing.com — With conflict in the Middle East escalating, J.P. Morgan analysts expect the investment narrative around energy security to regain prominence. The bank points to a renewed focus by governments and utilities on securing dependable and diversified energy sources, and identifies five European industrial names that it believes are best placed to capitalize on this trend.

IMI: U.K. Top Pick Ahead of Earnings Season

IMI plc has been named J.P. Morgan’s preferred U.K. idea and is described as a clear beneficiary of any rebound in energy security-related spending. The bank notes that the Process Automation division is already displaying resilience, while cyclical recoveries are emerging across several other core end markets.

With the shares trading at 2,834p versus a price target of 3,010p, J.P. Morgan sees potential upside of 6% and maintains a constructive view on the stock going into the upcoming U.K. earnings season.

Rotork: High Leverage to Energy Infrastructure

Rotork is highlighted as one of the most directly exposed companies to energy infrastructure investment, with approximately 47% of its revenue coming from Oil, Gas & Process end markets. The flow control specialist holds an Overweight rating at J.P. Morgan, with a target price of 420p.

Based on a current share price of 382p, the target implies 10% upside. The bank notes that the stock has delivered a steady performance through the Q4 reporting period.

Smiths Group: Re-rating Potential After Portfolio Streamlining

Smiths Group is presented as offering a differentiated angle on the theme. J.P. Morgan emphasizes what it describes as substantial balance sheet flexibility in addition to direct links to energy-related markets.

Following recent steps to simplify its portfolio, analysts at the bank believe there is “meaningful scope to re-rate given the quality of remaining businesses.” Smiths Group is rated Overweight, with a price target of 3,040p versus a current level of 2,708p, implying 12% upside.

Vestas: Pure-Play Exposure to European Energy Transition

Among the highlighted companies, Vestas is characterized as the most focused play on energy security, with 100% of its revenue derived from wind power. This positioning aligns it closely with Europe’s efforts to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

J.P. Morgan argues that the stock’s recent de-rating is not justified and underscores that higher energy prices enhance the case for renewable power investment. The bank maintains an Overweight stance with a 212 DKK target price, versus a current price of 160.3 DKK. This represents an implied upside of 32%, which J.P. Morgan describes as one of the most attractive return potentials across its coverage universe.

Siemens Energy: Top Conviction Call in European Capital Goods

Siemens Energy is identified as J.P. Morgan’s highest-conviction idea within European Capital Goods and is included on the firm’s Analyst Focus List. Although the company has limited direct exposure to the Middle East, the bank believes Siemens Energy could be the principal beneficiary if energy security spending ramps up.

The company recently reported Q1 results that significantly exceeded expectations on orders and free cash flow. Management also indicated the possibility of upgrading mid-term guidance. With the stock trading at €163.1 against a target of €200, J.P. Morgan estimates 23% upside.

Valuation Summary for Highlighted Names