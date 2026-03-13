Gold heads for 2nd weekly loss as USD rises to 4-month high

Spot Gold was on course for a second consecutive weekly loss, weighed down by a stronger US Dollar and reduced expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, as the ongoing Iran war raised inflation concerns.

The US Dollar Index held near a four-month high of 100.298. A firmer dollar makes dollar-priced Gold less appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Oil prices soared markedly following reports that two international oil tankers had been struck near Iraq – an escalation in Iranian attacks that have cut off Middle East energy supplies.

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, warned in his first public address that all US military facilities in the region must be shut immediately or face attacks. He also stated that operations against US bases in the area would go on, even as Iran maintains its belief in goodwill with its neighbors.

“The higher dollar index, rising treasury yields and lack of interest-rate cuts are the negative factors, but the conflict in the Middle East has been generating some safe-haven flows,” Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Rising energy prices are increasing inflationary risks and could complicate the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, adding to expectations that the central bank may delay rate cuts.

The upcoming US PCE inflation figures are expected to be pivotal for shaping views on the Fed’s future policy stance against a backdrop of mounting anxiety over war-driven price pressures.

The yellow metal was set for a 1.68% weekly loss.