U.S. Energy Chief Downplays $200 Oil Amid Hormuz Disruptions

Key Moments

  • U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said it is unlikely that global oil prices will climb to $200 a barrel despite ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Crude tankers have remained blocked in the Strait of Hormuz due to the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran, raising concerns about further price spikes.
  • Wright said the U.S. Navy is not currently able to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz but described such escorts as “quite likely” by the end of the month.

Market Outlook on Oil Prices

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday that a surge in global oil prices to $200 a barrel is not expected, even as crude shipments remain obstructed in the Strait of Hormuz due to the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran.

Responding to a question on CNN about whether oil prices could reach $200 a barrel – a level an Iranian official said on Wednesday could be possible if the conflict continues to intensify – Wright replied, “I would say unlikely, but we are focused on the military operation and solving a problem.”

Strait of Hormuz and Naval Operations

The continued stalling of crude tankers in the Strait of Hormuz has heightened concerns in energy markets, given the strategic importance of the waterway for global oil flows. Wright addressed the operational limitations currently facing U.S. forces in the area in a separate television appearance.

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Wright said the U.S. Navy is not in a position at this time to provide escorts for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. However, he indicated that this could change fairly soon, stating it was “quite likely” that such naval escorts could be in place by the end of the month.

Summary of Key Statements

TopicDetail
Oil price outlookWright said it is unlikely that global oil prices will reach $200 a barrel.
Conflict driverCrude tankers remained stalled in the Strait of Hormuz due to the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran.
Iranian official’s commentAn Iranian official said on Wednesday that prices could hit $200 a barrel if the war continues to escalate.
Current naval capabilityWright said the U.S. Navy cannot escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz now.
Expected timeline for escortsHe said it was “quite likely” that escorts could happen by the end of the month.
