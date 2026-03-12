Tesla Gains UK Power Supply License, Eyes Utilities

Key Moments

Tesla Secures U.K. Electricity Supply Approval

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s Tesla is poised to enter the British household electricity market after receiving regulatory approval, adding a fresh competitor at a moment when concerns over soaring energy bills are intensifying.

The national energy regulator Ofgem confirmed that Tesla Energy Ventures, a Tesla unit, has been granted authorization to operate as an electricity supplier. The approval concludes a licensing procedure that started in July.

Strategic Expansion Into Retail Power

With the new license, Tesla – the Texas-based company owned by billionaire Elon Musk – is positioned to broaden its presence in Britain. The company intends to leverage its solar power and battery storage operations to compete directly with incumbent residential suppliers, including Octopus Energy, British Gas and EDF.

Tesla Motors Limited, another Tesla subsidiary, already holds a generation license in the British market. Some Tesla electric vehicle owners use the company’s Powerwall home battery system, which stores solar-generated electricity used to charge their cars. Any surplus power can be exported back to the grid.

Market Context and Consumer Pressures

Energy prices have surged since the war in Iran, raising anxiety among British households about increasing costs.

Most homes in Britain are shielded from the full impact of elevated gas prices on heating and electricity bills until July because of regulated tariffs. However, if the conflict endures beyond that point, the government is expected to face mounting calls to introduce additional relief measures.

Tesla’s U.K. Vehicle Sales Under Pressure

Sales of Tesla vehicles in Britain have been declining in recent years. The company’s deliveries in the market dropped 8.9% year-on-year in 2025, amid rising competition from lower-priced Chinese automakers and a consumer backlash against Musk’s political outlook.

