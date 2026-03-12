Iran-Linked Media Flags Big Tech Sites as Regional Targets

Key Moments

Tasnim, a news agency tied to Iran’s IRGC, listed around 30 Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, NVIDIA, IBM, and Palantir sites in the Middle East as “new targets in the region.”

Two Amazon data centers in the UAE were hit on March 1, while a third in Bahrain was damaged by falling debris from a separate strike.

The facilities were highlighted largely for their roles in cloud and AI infrastructure and for alleged links to military and intelligence activities.

Iran-Linked Outlet Identifies US Tech Assets

Tasnim, an Iranian news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), indicated that large U.S. technology companies could come under threat as friction between Iran and the United States intensifies.

In a post on X, Tasnim stated that assets belonging to Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, NVIDIA, IBM, and Palantir at approximately 30 sites across the Middle East have become Iran’s “new targets in the region.” The post described these locations as “enemy technology infrastructure.”

Focus on AI and Cloud Hubs in Israel and the Gulf

The locations flagged in Tasnim’s message include multiple facilities in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in Tel Aviv, Israel. In Tel Aviv, the list features the main offices of defense technology company Palantir, alongside premises belonging to Amazon and Microsoft, as well as Nvidia’s engineering and development center.

According to Tasnim’s list, many of the identified sites were chosen because they contribute to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems or serve as coordination hubs for cloud computing operations in the broader Middle East.

Euronews Next reached out to Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Google, Oracle, IBM, and Palantir for comment but did not receive immediate replies.

Recent Strikes on Amazon Data Centers

Tasnim’s latest claims follow recent incidents affecting Amazon infrastructure. Two of Amazon’s data centers in the UAE, which also appeared on the list, were struck on March 1. A third data center in Bahrain sustained damage after debris from another attack site fell on the facility.

The IRGC had earlier taken responsibility for these attacks, telling state media that the operations were designed to determine how the centers might be supporting “the enemy’s military and intelligence activities.”

Targets Cited for Alleged Military Ties

Tasnim’s post singled out four offices associated with Oracle, IBM, and Google in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Abu Dhabi. These locations were highlighted on the basis that they allegedly supply infrastructure to “military entities,” according to the post.

In 2021, Amazon and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, secured a $1.2 billion (€1 billion) contract from the Israeli government for Project Nimbus, which, as described in a 2025 report by UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese on the situation of human rights in occupied Palestine, provided Israel with “core tech infrastructure.”

Albanese’s report further stated that these companies, together with Microsoft, give Israel “virtually government-wide access to their cloud and AI technologies.”

The same report asserted that IBM has trained Israeli military and intelligence staff, and that there is “reasonable ground” to believe Palantir supplied automatic predictive policing tools to the Israeli government to analyze data and create lists of targets in Palestine.

Oracle’s Regional Exposure and US Defense Contract

While Oracle was not referenced in Albanese’s document, the media research organization The Middle East Monitor reported that company executives had sought to instill a “love for Israel” in American culture.

Separately, the US Department of War recently granted Oracle an $88 million (€74.4 million) contract to connect its cloud computing software with systems used by the US Air Force.

Selected Companies and Contracts Overview