AUD Steady as Traders Expect More RBA Rate Hikes

Key Moments

AUD has outperformed across G10 currencies despite volatility linked to the Iran conflict.

Markets have repriced for a 66% chance of a back-to-back 25 bps RBA rate hike to 4.10% on March 17.

AUD/USD climbed back above its pre-Operation Epic Fury level of 0.7118, reaching a Wednesday high of 0.7187.

RBA Policy Divergence Drives AUD Resilience

Philip Wee of DBS Group Research reports that the Australian Dollar has been a standout performer within the G10 complex, even as markets navigate tensions stemming from the Iran conflict. He links this resilience primarily to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy stance, which he characterizes as distinctly more hawkish compared to other major central banks.

According to Wee, the Australian central bank’s approach has set it apart from its peers and has become a key factor supporting the currency, helping it withstand broader risk-off moves in global markets.

Market Repricing Following RBA Communication

Wee notes that the shift in expectations for RBA policy followed remarks from RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser, who reiterated the central bank’s emphasis on tackling inflation within its dual mandate. Hauser highlighted that inflation pressures were already running above the RBA’s February forecasts before the additional impact from the Iran-related energy shock.

In response, markets sharply adjusted their outlook for the upcoming policy decision.

Event/Metric Detail Expected policy move Back-to-back 25 bps rate hike Implied probability 66% Potential RBA cash rate 4.10% Key AUD/USD level (pre-Operation Epic Fury) 0.7118 Wednesday AUD/USD high 0.7187

FX Market Reaction in AUD/USD

Wee points out that this repricing of the RBA path has been reflected in the performance of AUD/USD. With a 66% probability now assigned to a back-to-back 25 basis point hike that would bring the policy rate to 4.10% on March 17, the currency pair has rebounded to reclaim the 0.7118 level seen before Operation Epic Fury.

AUD/USD advanced further to post a Wednesday intraday high of 0.7187. Wee interprets this movement as evidence that the RBA’s focus on preventing secondary inflation effects from higher energy prices is, at present, exerting a stronger influence on the Australian Dollar than the general risk-off tone affecting broader markets.

DBS Assessment of AUD Positioning

In summarizing the situation, Wee underscores that:

