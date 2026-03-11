Uber Shares Climb on New Zoox Robotaxi Integration Plan

Key Moments

Partnership Overview

Investing.com – Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) advanced 3.75% on Wednesday morning following the company’s announcement of a strategic collaboration with Amazon-owned Zoox to introduce autonomous robotaxis on the Uber platform in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Under the agreement, Zoox’s autonomous vehicles are slated to appear on the Uber app, giving riders the option to be matched with robotaxis for eligible trips. Zoox will maintain its own standalone app even after the integration with Uber goes live in both markets.

Deployment Timeline and Market Rollout

The companies plan to initiate the partnership in Las Vegas this summer. A broader expansion to Los Angeles is expected in mid-2027, when Zoox robotaxis are set to be deployed on Uber’s platform in that city.

City Planned Launch Timing Access Method Las Vegas This summer Uber app and Zoox app Los Angeles Mid-2027 Uber app and Zoox app

Zoox Technology and Strategic Significance

Zoox’s vehicles are built from the ground up for ride-hailing, rather than adapted from existing passenger cars. These purpose-built robotaxis are designed specifically for autonomous mobility services.

The collaboration is the first instance in which Zoox has partnered with an external ride-hailing platform. Zoox operates as an independent subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. and focuses on autonomous ride-hailing services, with operations based in Foster City, California.

Executive Commentary

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted the uniqueness of Zoox’s technology, stating: “The Zoox robotaxi is unlike any other vehicle on the planet – it was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver an extraordinary experience. Zoox’s commitment to safety and their advanced autonomous driving technology make them an ideal partner.”

Zoox CEO Aicha Evans framed the tie-up as a step forward for autonomous transportation, saying the partnership represents “an opportunity to continue advancing the use of autonomous mobility in daily life.”

Implications for Uber’s Autonomous Strategy

The agreement strengthens Uber’s position in autonomous transportation by adding Zoox’s robotaxis to its platform as the ride-hailing industry continues to develop self-driving solutions. By integrating Zoox’s purpose-built vehicles, Uber is expanding its range of autonomous offerings within key U.S. markets.