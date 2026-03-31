WTI Crude Drops Below $100 on Trump Iran Truce Signal

Key Moments

WTI futures fall over 3% and trade near $98.00 in Tuesday’s Asian session.

Trump signals he may end the Iran conflict without reopening Hormuz.

Truce hopes ease supply fears, though damage may limit output.

WTI Drops as Geopolitical Risk Premium Fades Fast

WTI crude futures dropped more than 3% and traded near $98.00 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Traders quickly reacted to reports that the United States may scale back its conflict with Iran.

According to recent updates, President Donald Trump is open to ending military action even if the Strait of Hormuz stays mostly closed. This route handles about 20% of global oil shipments, so any shift in policy matters.

As a result, markets started to price in lower geopolitical risk. Consequently, oil prices moved lower as the risk premium faded.

Truce Hopes Ease Supply Fears but Risks Remain

Investors welcomed the possibility of a truce, as it could reduce pressure on global supply. Therefore, inflation concerns also eased in the short term.

However, the situation remains complex. Energy infrastructure across the Gulf region has suffered damage during the conflict.

Because of this, supply may stay tight for months. Even if tensions cool, repairs will take time and could limit production.

Market Indicator Recent Move / Level Context WTI NYMEX futures Falls over 3% near $98.00 Prices drop as truce expectations rise Strait of Hormuz Remains mostly closed Trump may end conflict without reopening route US Dollar Index (DXY) Slips toward 100.40 Improved sentiment weighs on safe-haven demand

Improving Sentiment Weighs on US Dollar Demand

Risk sentiment improved after the truce signals. As a result, investors shifted toward riskier assets.

At the same time, the US Dollar weakened slightly. The Dollar Index moved closer to 100.40 as demand for safe-haven assets declined.

Still, markets remain cautious. Any setback in negotiations could quickly reverse this trend.

WTI Oil Overview and Market Role Explained Simply

WTI, or West Texas Intermediate, is a major type of crude oil traded globally. It is known as a “light” and “sweet” oil due to its low density and sulfur content.

Because of its quality, refiners prefer WTI for fuel production. It is sourced in the United States and priced through the Cushing hub, a key distribution point.

For this reason, WTI serves as a global benchmark, and its price is widely followed across financial markets.

Main Factors That Drive WTI Oil Price Movements

Supply and demand drive oil prices. Strong global growth increases demand, while weaker growth reduces it.

In addition, geopolitical events play a major role. Wars, sanctions, and political tensions can disrupt supply and move prices quickly.

Meanwhile, OPEC decisions also influence the market. Production cuts often push prices higher, while increased output can lower them.

The US Dollar also matters. A weaker Dollar makes oil cheaper for global buyers, which can support demand.

How Inventory Reports Influence WTI Price Trends

Weekly inventory data provides key insights into supply and demand. The American Petroleum Institute releases its report every Tuesday.

The Energy Information Administration follows on Wednesday with official data. Traders often compare both reports for confirmation.

If inventories fall, it usually signals stronger demand and supports prices. On the other hand, rising inventories suggest oversupply and can push prices lower.

OPEC Role in Managing Global Oil Supply Levels

OPEC is a group of major oil-producing countries that set production targets. These decisions directly affect global supply.

When OPEC cuts output, prices often rise due to tighter supply. In contrast, higher production can lower prices.

The broader OPEC+ group includes additional producers such as Russia. Together, they play a key role in shaping oil market trends.