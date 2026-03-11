AUD/JPY Hits Record High on Diverging Policy Outlooks

Key Moments

AUD/JPY trades around the mid-113.00s, up 0.90% on the day, marking a fourth straight session of gains.

Market expectations for a possible Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike next week continue to drive demand for the Australian Dollar.

Weakness in the Japanese Yen persists amid concerns that higher Oil prices could hurt Japan’s growth and complicate Bank of Japan policy normalization.

Rally Extends to Fresh All-Time Highs

The AUD/JPY cross remains firmly bid for a fourth consecutive session, with buyers pushing the pair to new record highs during Wednesday’s Asian trading hours. The exchange rate is hovering in the mid-113.00s, representing a 0.90% advance on the day, and the price action signals that the established uptrend remains firmly intact.

RBA Rate Hike Expectations Support the Australian Dollar

The Australian Dollar continues to outperform as traders increasingly price in the risk of a near-term interest rate increase by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Market confidence has strengthened that the RBA could move as early as next week.

Comments from RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser on Tuesday reinforced this narrative. Hauser noted that there will be a genuine debate on whether or not to raise interest rates when the central bank meets next week, citing concerns about a potential war-driven surge in inflation. This hawkish backdrop has been a central driver behind the latest leg higher in AUD/JPY.

JPY Pressured by Growth and Inflation Concerns

In contrast, the Japanese Yen remains under pressure. Expectations for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan have diminished as investors weigh the potential impact of rising Oil prices on Japan’s economy.

Given Japan’s position as one of the world’s largest energy importers, elevated energy costs risk pushing inflation higher while simultaneously straining economic growth. Such a scenario could produce a stagflationary environment and make the BoJ’s normalization efforts more challenging. These worries have undermined the Yen and provided additional support to the AUD/JPY cross.

Intervention Risks and Short-Term Outlook

Speculation that Japanese authorities could step in to curb further Yen weakness may limit aggressive upside positioning in AUD/JPY in the near term. Still, the broader fundamental picture currently favors the Australian Dollar over the Yen.

As a result, any corrective dips in the pair are likely to be viewed as buying opportunities, with downside expected to remain shallow. Market participants are now focused on the RBA’s policy decision next Tuesday, which is seen as the next key event that could inject fresh volatility and direction into AUD/JPY.

Australian Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies This Week

The following table summarizes the percentage changes of the Australian Dollar against major counterparts so far this week. The data indicate that the Australian Dollar has shown its greatest strength versus the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.71% -0.82% 0.03% -0.31% -2.61% -1.31% -0.30% EUR 0.71% -0.13% 0.75% 0.39% -1.94% -0.62% 0.40% GBP 0.82% 0.13% 0.89% 0.52% -1.81% -0.49% 0.52% JPY -0.03% -0.75% -0.89% -0.31% -2.62% -1.31% -0.31% CAD 0.31% -0.39% -0.52% 0.31% -2.33% -1.01% -0.00% AUD 2.61% 1.94% 1.81% 2.62% 2.33% 1.34% 2.37% NZD 1.31% 0.62% 0.49% 1.31% 1.01% -1.34% 1.02% CHF 0.30% -0.40% -0.52% 0.31% 0.00% -2.37% -1.02%

The heat map can be read by taking the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Australian Dollar in the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for AUD (base)/USD (quote) in the corresponding cell.