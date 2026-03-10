Bitcoin Tops $70K as Geopolitical Fears Ease

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded up 3.4% at $70,201.3 by 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT), after earlier touching $70,558.4.

Risk appetite improved after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the US-Israeli war with Iran could end soon, as oil prices pulled back toward $90 per barrel.

Altcoins including Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin also posted gains in generally range-bound trade.

Bitcoin Rebounds as Risk Sentiment Stabilizes

Bitcoin recovered above the $70,000 mark in Asian trading on Tuesday as investors moved back into risk-sensitive assets following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on the conflict involving Iran.

The largest cryptocurrency was recently up 3.4% at $70,201.3 by 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT), after reaching an intraday high of $70,558.4 earlier in the session.

The move followed a sharp, brief decline to around $65,000 over the previous 24 hours, when a spike in oil prices prompted a broad risk-off move and revived worries about global inflation.

Trump Remarks Ease Market Jitters

Market sentiment improved after Trump suggested that the US-Israeli war with Iran could be drawing closer to an end, providing some relief to investors concerned about a prolonged regional confrontation.

Trump indicated that the conflict could be resolved, while noting that it was unlikely to conclude this week. He also cautioned that the U.S. would respond “20 times harder” if Iran attempted to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international oil flows.

Oil prices, which had surged close to $120 per barrel on Monday, retreated toward $90 per barrel on Tuesday. The pullback eased some of the inflation concerns that had weighed on global risk assets at the start of the week.

Global Markets Improve Alongside Crypto

Asian equity markets rebounded on Tuesday, with major regional indices clawing back part of the heavy losses suffered in the prior session’s sharp selloff.

The uptick in Asia followed gains on Wall Street overnight, as the easing in oil prices and Trump’s comments helped restore some confidence across financial markets.

Cryptocurrencies moved in step with the broader improvement in risk sentiment. Still, traders remained alert to further developments in the Middle East, given their potential impact on commodity prices and global market dynamics.

Investors were also looking ahead to key U.S. economic data releases, with the January consumer price index due on Wednesday and the February personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure – scheduled for Thursday.

Altcoins Edge Higher in Tight Ranges

Altcoins generally traded firmer on Tuesday, although most moves remained confined to relatively narrow bands.

Cryptocurrency Move Price / Performance Detail Bitcoin +3.4% $70,201.3 by 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT), session high $70,558.4 Ethereum +1.8% $2,046.92 XRP +2.3% $1.38 Solana +3% Gained in Tuesday trade Cardano +1.2% Rose in line with broader crypto market Polygon Flat Traded largely unchanged Dogecoin +0.6% Advanced among meme tokens

World no.2 crypto Ethereum traded 1.8% higher at $2,046.92, while world no. 3 crypto XRP advanced 2.3% to $1.38.

Solana rose 3%, Cardano added 1.2%, and Polygon was little changed. Among meme-focused tokens, Dogecoin edged up 0.6%.