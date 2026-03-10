Amazon Eyes $42B Bond Deal to Accelerate AI Strategy

Key Moments

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is seeking between $37 billion and $42 billion in combined dollar and euro bond funding to support artificial intelligence initiatives.

The company is marketing as many as 11 U.S. dollar high-grade bond tranches with maturities from 2 to 50 years, aiming to raise $25 billion to $30 billion.

Amazon is also pursuing up to €10 billion through a potential eight-part inaugural euro bond sale with maturities from two to 38 years.

Massive Multicurrency Bond Offering for AI Investment

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has moved to tap global debt markets with one of the largest corporate bond offerings on record, seeking to raise a total of between $37 billion and $42 billion. The proceeds are intended to fund the company’s investments in artificial intelligence.

According to Bloomberg News, which cited people familiar with the transaction who asked not to be identified because the talks are private, the tech group is simultaneously targeting both U.S. dollar and euro markets in a major cross-Atlantic financing effort.

U.S. Dollar Tranches: Size, Structure, and Pricing

In the U.S. market, Amazon is marketing high-grade bonds in up to 11 separate tranches. These securities are expected to carry maturities ranging from 2 years to 50 years, with the company seeking to raise between $25 billion and $30 billion in total dollar-denominated proceeds, the people told Bloomberg News.

For the longest-dated portion of the dollar offering – a note maturing in 2076 – initial pricing discussions are centered on a spread of roughly 1.55 percentage points above comparable U.S. Treasuries, one of the sources said.

Market Number of Tranches Maturity Range Target Amount U.S. Dollar As many as 11 2 to 50 years $25 billion to $30 billion Euro Potentially 8 Two to 38 years As much as €10 billion Total (Dollar + Euro) – – $37 billion to $42 billion (combined target)

Euro Debut: Unprecedented Multi-Tranche Structure

In parallel with the U.S. issuance, Amazon is preparing what would be its first euro-denominated bond deal. The company is aiming to raise as much as €10 billion through a potential eight-part offering, with maturities ranging from two years to 38 years.

An eight-tranche structure would be without precedent in the euro bond market, underscoring the scale and ambition of Amazon’s euro debut, according to the people cited by Bloomberg News.

Part of a Broader AI-Focused Borrowing Wave

This large-scale, cross-Atlantic bond initiative is described as part of the broader wave of corporate borrowing being undertaken to fund the continuing artificial intelligence boom. Amazon’s planned issuance aligns with that trend, as the company seeks substantial capital to support its AI-related expansion.