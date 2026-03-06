UBS Sees Oil Rally Losing Steam as Market Tightness Eases

Key Moments

Spot crude (OIL/USD) trades at $65.58, near multi-month highs after a strong start to 2026.

UBS projects Brent crude in a $60–70 per barrel range, targeting $65/bbl by end-June and end-September 2026.

The bank expects the geopolitical risk premium to fade. Brent could reach $67/bbl by December 2026 and March 2027.

Recent Price Action and Market Drivers

Crude oil currently trades at $65.58, close to the highest levels seen in months after a strong start to 2026.

Since January, oil has risen almost 15% year-to-date, climbing from the mid-$50s at the start of the year.

Crude benchmarks had their strongest start to a year since 2022. This rally reflects tightening supply and a modest geopolitical risk premium.

UBS Analysis: Three Pillars Behind the Rally

UBS analysts highlighted that Brent crude recently hit a seven-month high. Three main factors support this move.

Weather-Driven Tightness in the United States

Unusually cold weather in the US in January reduced production temporarily and increased demand. According to the US Energy Information Administration, output fell by 300,000 barrels per day to 13.54 mbpd. Meanwhile, US oil demand was revised roughly 300,000 bpd higher in the February outlook.

Supply Disruptions in Russia and Kazakhstan

Unplanned outages affected key producing countries. Drone attacks hit Russian production, while a power outage disrupted Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil field. OPEC estimates Russian output fell by 58,000 bpd, and Kazakh output declined by 249,000 bpd month-on-month.

Middle East Tensions and Risk Premium

Heightened tensions in the Middle East added a geopolitical premium to prices. UBS notes this occurred even though exports remained stable and Iranian shipments are high.

Inventories, Curve Structure, and Market Balance

UBS states there is “no indication of an oil glut.” Observed inventories of crude and refined products on land and at sea have fallen this year. Chinese stockpiling also helped keep global inventories tight.

The Brent futures curve confirms this view. The benchmark remains in backwardation, indicating near-term tightness. It also suggests the market could handle more supply if OPEC+ eases production cuts at its next meeting.

UBS Forecast: Rally Seen Losing Momentum

Despite a strong early-year performance, UBS does not expect the upswing to continue unchecked.

The bank anticipates a modest price setback in the coming weeks, provided Middle East tensions do not disrupt supply. Geopolitical risk premia tend to fade when physical flows remain stable.

As winter effects diminish and Russian/Kazakh supply normalizes, UBS expects Brent to return to the $60–70 per barrel range.

Detailed UBS Brent and WTI Projections

UBS targets Brent crude as follows:

Period Brent Forecast ($/bbl) End-June 2026 $65 End-September 2026 $65 December 2026 $67 March 2027 $67

Additionally, UBS widened the WTI discount to Brent to $4 per barrel, reflecting evolving US supply dynamics.

Outlook for 2026: Supported, Not Soaring

Oil started 2026 strong and remains near seven-month highs. UBS expects limited upside unless geopolitical events cut supply.

If no disruptions occur, easing risk premia and improving supply should bring Brent back toward the mid-$60s. This level supports the market but does not trigger a breakout.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: For information only, not investment advice. This article summarizes third-party research. Views expressed belong to the original source and may not reflect complete analysis. Neither the source nor we accept liability for reliance on this interpretation.