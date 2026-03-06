Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spot Silver eyes weekly loss on stronger US Dollar

Spot Silver eyes weekly loss on stronger US Dollar

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
Spot Silver rose more than 2% on Friday, erasing a loss from the prior trading day, but was still on course for a weekly drop, as the US Dollar remained firm amid the escalating Middle East conflict and rising inflation fears.

Israel has launched a cannonade of strikes on Tehran on Thursday, targeting infrastructure that belongs to the Iranian authorities, while Tehran launched another wave of missile and drone attacks across the Gulf.

Market players also grappled with rising oil and gas prices, which revived inflation fears and supported bets that the Federal Reserve will likely delay interest rate cuts. This, along with strong US macro data provided support to the US Dollar at the expense of other safe-haven assets.

A firmer dollar makes dollar-priced Silver less appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Investors now turn their attention to the key Non-Farm Payrolls report for fresh clues over the Fed’s policy path.

Expectations for the next Fed rate cut have now been pushed back to September or October.

