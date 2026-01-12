Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Eli Lilly Weighs Multibillion-Euro Bid for French Biotech Firm Abivax

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Updated:

Key Moments

  • Eli Lilly is reportedly preparing a potential €15 billion offer for French biotech company Abivax.
  • The company has not yet made a formal proposal but remains interested in a deal.
  • Eli Lilly is waiting for guidance from France’s Finance Ministry on foreign investment rules before moving forward.

Potential €15 Billion Takeover in Focus

Eli Lilly is reportedly considering a €15 billion bid to buy French biotech firm Abivax, according to a report by La Lettre on Monday.

However, the U.S.-based pharmaceutical company has not yet submitted an official offer to Abivax’s board. Instead, it is still exploring the transaction and maintaining interest in the deal.

Regulatory Guidance From French Authorities

Before moving to a formal proposal, Eli Lilly is seeking clarification from France’s Finance Ministry. The company wants to confirm whether the deal would fall under the country’s foreign investment rules.

According to the report, this regulatory guidance is a key step for Eli Lilly in deciding its next actions.

Strategic Move Into French Biotech

If the acquisition goes through, it would mark a significant expansion for Eli Lilly into the French biotechnology sector. This would broaden the company’s footprint in Europe.

Deal Overview

BuyerEli Lilly
TargetAbivax
Reported offer value€15 billion
Status of offerNo formal proposal submitted to Abivax’s board
Key regulatory considerationGuidance from French Finance Ministry on foreign investment controls
