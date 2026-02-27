USD/CHF Falls as Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Franc

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades around 0.7730 on Friday, down 0.21% after modest gains in the prior session.

Heightened geopolitical tensions and trade-related uncertainty bolster demand for the Swiss Franc.

Swiss GDP and KOF data send mixed signals, while upcoming U.S. PPI is poised to guide Fed expectations.

Risk Aversion Drives Swiss Franc Strength

USD/CHF is quoted near 0.7730 on Friday at the time of writing, a decline of 0.21% on the day, giving back part of the previous session’s modest advance. The pair is under pressure as the Swiss Franc (CHF) benefits from safe-haven inflows amid rising geopolitical concerns and ongoing unease over global trade conditions.

Geopolitical risk in the Middle East remains elevated after Iran declared that enriched uranium would not be allowed to leave the country. A substantial U.S. military presence in the region is keeping market participants cautious, while President Donald Trump has warned that military action remains an option if no agreement is reached. Although Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi characterized the talks as “the most substantive so far”, a source familiar with the U.S. stance noted that Washington is still dissatisfied. Additional technical discussions are scheduled in Vienna next week, and the lingering uncertainty continues to underpin demand for defensive assets such as the Swiss Franc.

Swiss Data Offer Mixed Economic Signals

Recent Swiss macroeconomic releases present a nuanced backdrop. Switzerland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, following a revised 0.4% contraction in the third quarter, but fell short of expectations for a 0.2% increase. On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose by 0.7%, edging above the prior 0.6% reading.

Separately, the KOF Swiss Leading Indicator for February printed at 104.2, surpassing both forecasts and the revised 103.3 level, pointing to a moderate improvement in the country’s economic outlook.

U.S. Dollar Hampered by Tariff Uncertainty

On the U.S. side, the Dollar is finding it difficult to build on its recent rebound as trade policy developments inject fresh uncertainty. President Donald Trump announced plans to implement global tariffs between 10% and 15% on imports after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated his previous reciprocal tariff framework. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer signaled that several countries could face further tariff increases in the coming days. These moves are fueling volatility and capping the attractiveness of the U.S. Dollar.

Market participants are now focused on the upcoming U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) release due later in the day. The data may help refine expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy path and could influence short-term trading dynamics in USD/CHF.

U.S. Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes the percentage changes of the U.S. Dollar (USD) versus major counterparts today. According to the data, the U.S. Dollar has shown its greatest strength against the British Pound.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD – 0.00% 0.11% -0.09% -0.08% 0.01% 0.02% -0.17% EUR 0.00% – 0.10% -0.11% -0.08% 0.00% 0.01% -0.17% GBP -0.11% -0.10% – -0.23% -0.18% -0.10% -0.09% -0.27% JPY 0.09% 0.11% 0.23% – 0.04% 0.12% 0.12% -0.06% CAD 0.08% 0.08% 0.18% -0.04% – 0.08% 0.08% -0.09% AUD -0.01% -0.01% 0.10% -0.12% -0.08% – 0.01% -0.18% NZD -0.02% -0.01% 0.09% -0.12% -0.08% -0.01% – -0.18% CHF 0.17% 0.17% 0.27% 0.06% 0.09% 0.18% 0.18% –

The heat map indicates percentage moves of each currency pair, with the base currency listed in the left column and the quote currency in the top row. For instance, selecting the U.S. Dollar from the left and moving to the Japanese Yen column shows the percentage change for USD (base)/JPY (quote).