Tech, Media, Retail Stocks Swing in Premarket

Key Moments
- Netflix jumped 7.3% premarket after opting not to raise its bid for Warner Bros Discovery, while Paramount Skydance advanced 6.4%.
- Block soared 20% after announcing plans to cut over 4,000 jobs, nearly half its workforce, to support an AI-focused overhaul.
- CoreWeave slid 11% as a wider fourth-quarter loss and weaker adjusted margin metrics overshadowed a slight revenue increase.
Market Overview
U.S. equity futures traded lower on Friday as investors processed a new wave of corporate earnings alongside anticipation around upcoming inflation data. Several high-profile technology, media, retail and financial stocks showed notable moves in premarket trading.
Major Premarket Gainers and Losers
|Company
|Exchange/Symbol
|Premarket Move
|Key Driver
|Netflix
|NASDAQ:NFLX
|+7.3%
|Walked away from raising bid for Warner Bros Discovery
|Warner Bros Discovery
|NASDAQ:WBD
|-1.4%
|Perceived decline in takeover prospects following Netflix’s decision
|Paramount Skydance
|NASDAQ:PSKY
|+6.4%
|Viewed as front-runner in corporate battle for Warner Bros Discovery
|Block
|NYSE:XYZ
|+20%
|Announced job cuts of over 4,000 roles as part of AI-centric overhaul
|Dell Technologies
|NYSE:DELL
|+12%
|Fourth-quarter results exceeded forecasts, supported by AI infrastructure demand
|Carter’s
|NYSE:CRI
|-9.7%
|Fiscal 2026 guidance disappointed, without factoring in recent tariff changes
|Target
|NYSE:TGT
|-0.5%
|Report that all cereals sold must be free of certified synthetic colors by end of May
|CoreWeave
|NASDAQ:CRWV
|-11%
|Wider fourth-quarter loss and miss on adjusted operating margin despite revenue uptick
|Flutter Entertainment
|LON:FLTRF
|-13%
|Projected 2026 profit growth below analyst expectations
|Zscaler
|NASDAQ:ZS
|-9.6%
|Beat on fiscal 2026 Q2 and outlook, but sentiment hurt by unmet investor optimism
|Rocket Companies
|NYSE:RKT
|+7.3%
|Fourth-quarter revenue and earnings surpassed expectations with strong guidance
|Intuit
|NASDAQ:INTU
|-2.9%
|Third-quarter profit forecast came in below estimates despite higher second-quarter profit
Media and Entertainment: Shifts in Deal Expectations
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) climbed 7.3% in premarket trading after the company chose not to increase its bid for Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). Shares of Warner Bros Discovery slipped 1.4%, while Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) advanced 6.4%, with the latter seen as the probable victor in a prolonged corporate contest for the Hollywood company.
Technology, Payments and AI-Related Moves
Block (NYSE:XYZ) surged 20% after the payments firm disclosed it will eliminate over 4,000 positions, nearly half of its workforce, as it undertakes a broad restructuring designed to integrate artificial intelligence throughout its operations.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rose 12% after the personal computer maker reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, supported by what it described as an accelerating shift among corporate customers toward AI infrastructure.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) dropped 11% after the cloud computing company posted a wider fourth-quarter loss and significantly missed estimates for adjusted operating margins, even though revenue recorded a modest increase.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) declined 9.6%. The cybersecurity firm delivered a beat in its fiscal 2026 second quarter and issued guidance that was above expectations, but the shares came under pressure as investors had anticipated a more optimistic outlook.
Consumer, Retail and Fintech Names in Focus
Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) fell 9.7% after the children’s apparel company issued fiscal 2026 guidance that underwhelmed investors. The company’s projections do not incorporate potential effects from recent tariff actions.
Target (NYSE:TGT) slipped 0.5% following a report from Axios stating that the retailer will require all cereal products it sells to be produced without certified synthetic colors by the end of May.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) advanced 7.3% after the fintech firm reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings that exceeded expectations and paired the results with strong forward guidance.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) traded 2.9% lower after the financial software provider projected third-quarter profit below market estimates, even as it recorded higher profit for the second quarter.
Gaming and Betting Sector Reaction
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTRF) dropped 13% after the betting group guided to only modest profit growth for 2026, a level that fell considerably short of analyst projections due to issues in its primary U.S. market.