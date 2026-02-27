Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Tech, Media, Retail Stocks Swing in Premarket

Tech, Media, Retail Stocks Swing in Premarket

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Netflix jumped 7.3% premarket after opting not to raise its bid for Warner Bros Discovery, while Paramount Skydance advanced 6.4%.
  • Block soared 20% after announcing plans to cut over 4,000 jobs, nearly half its workforce, to support an AI-focused overhaul.
  • CoreWeave slid 11% as a wider fourth-quarter loss and weaker adjusted margin metrics overshadowed a slight revenue increase.

Market Overview

U.S. equity futures traded lower on Friday as investors processed a new wave of corporate earnings alongside anticipation around upcoming inflation data. Several high-profile technology, media, retail and financial stocks showed notable moves in premarket trading.

Major Premarket Gainers and Losers

CompanyExchange/SymbolPremarket MoveKey Driver
NetflixNASDAQ:NFLX+7.3%Walked away from raising bid for Warner Bros Discovery
Warner Bros DiscoveryNASDAQ:WBD-1.4%Perceived decline in takeover prospects following Netflix’s decision
Paramount SkydanceNASDAQ:PSKY+6.4%Viewed as front-runner in corporate battle for Warner Bros Discovery
BlockNYSE:XYZ+20%Announced job cuts of over 4,000 roles as part of AI-centric overhaul
Dell TechnologiesNYSE:DELL+12%Fourth-quarter results exceeded forecasts, supported by AI infrastructure demand
Carter’sNYSE:CRI-9.7%Fiscal 2026 guidance disappointed, without factoring in recent tariff changes
TargetNYSE:TGT-0.5%Report that all cereals sold must be free of certified synthetic colors by end of May
CoreWeaveNASDAQ:CRWV-11%Wider fourth-quarter loss and miss on adjusted operating margin despite revenue uptick
Flutter EntertainmentLON:FLTRF-13%Projected 2026 profit growth below analyst expectations
ZscalerNASDAQ:ZS-9.6%Beat on fiscal 2026 Q2 and outlook, but sentiment hurt by unmet investor optimism
Rocket CompaniesNYSE:RKT+7.3%Fourth-quarter revenue and earnings surpassed expectations with strong guidance
IntuitNASDAQ:INTU-2.9%Third-quarter profit forecast came in below estimates despite higher second-quarter profit

Media and Entertainment: Shifts in Deal Expectations

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) climbed 7.3% in premarket trading after the company chose not to increase its bid for Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). Shares of Warner Bros Discovery slipped 1.4%, while Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) advanced 6.4%, with the latter seen as the probable victor in a prolonged corporate contest for the Hollywood company.

Technology, Payments and AI-Related Moves

Block (NYSE:XYZ) surged 20% after the payments firm disclosed it will eliminate over 4,000 positions, nearly half of its workforce, as it undertakes a broad restructuring designed to integrate artificial intelligence throughout its operations.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rose 12% after the personal computer maker reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, supported by what it described as an accelerating shift among corporate customers toward AI infrastructure.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) dropped 11% after the cloud computing company posted a wider fourth-quarter loss and significantly missed estimates for adjusted operating margins, even though revenue recorded a modest increase.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) declined 9.6%. The cybersecurity firm delivered a beat in its fiscal 2026 second quarter and issued guidance that was above expectations, but the shares came under pressure as investors had anticipated a more optimistic outlook.

Consumer, Retail and Fintech Names in Focus

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) fell 9.7% after the children’s apparel company issued fiscal 2026 guidance that underwhelmed investors. The company’s projections do not incorporate potential effects from recent tariff actions.

Target (NYSE:TGT) slipped 0.5% following a report from Axios stating that the retailer will require all cereal products it sells to be produced without certified synthetic colors by the end of May.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) advanced 7.3% after the fintech firm reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings that exceeded expectations and paired the results with strong forward guidance.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) traded 2.9% lower after the financial software provider projected third-quarter profit below market estimates, even as it recorded higher profit for the second quarter.

Gaming and Betting Sector Reaction

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTRF) dropped 13% after the betting group guided to only modest profit growth for 2026, a level that fell considerably short of analyst projections due to issues in its primary U.S. market.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News