Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Soft BoJ Outlook Weighs on Yen, USD/JPY Flat

Soft BoJ Outlook Weighs on Yen, USD/JPY Flat

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • OCBC highlights that dovish Bank of Japan nominations have intensified concerns over delayed policy normalization, adding pressure on the Japanese Yen despite its fundamental undervaluation.
  • The bank flags a higher risk of official intervention if USD/JPY moves back toward the 160 level.
  • OCBC maintains a neutral stance on the Yen and keeps its end-2026 USD/JPY projection at 149, based on expectations for only two BoJ rate hikes this year.

Policy Signals and Market Reaction

OCBC strategists Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong report that the nomination of policy board candidates with a historically dovish tilt at the Bank of Japan has reinforced market concerns that monetary policy normalization could continue to lag. This perception has weighed on the Japanese Yen, even though the currency is viewed as fundamentally undervalued.

The strategists point out that the Japanese government bond (JGB) curve has bear-steepened, a move they link to worries that the central bank might fall further behind the inflation and policy curve after Prime Minister Takaichi put forward these dovish-leaning nominees.

Undervaluation and Policy Perception

In their assessment, OCBC notes that both the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Chinese Yuan (CNY) are fundamentally undervalued. However, they emphasize that recent developments, including the Mainichi report and the Bank of Japan appointments, are reinforcing a dovish market perception of Japanese monetary policy. This, they argue, is constraining the Yen’s ability to benefit from its undervaluation.

Intervention Risk and FX Outlook

The bank highlights a potential return of currency intervention risk if the USD/JPY exchange rate moves back toward 160. At the same time, the strategists state that they are maintaining a neutral view on the Yen.

OCBC continues to project USD/JPY at 149 by the end of 2026. Their outlook is based on the view that the Yen is unlikely to shift from being primarily used as a funding currency to becoming an investment currency unless the Bank of Japan adopts a more hawkish stance than their baseline expectation of two rate hikes this year.

OCBC’s USD/JPY Positioning

AspectOCBC View
Policy perceptionDovish-leaning BoJ nominees heighten concerns that normalization may lag
Currency valuationJPY and CNY seen as fundamentally undervalued
Intervention risk levelConsidered elevated if USD/JPY drifts back toward 160
Stance on JPYNeutral
End-2026 USD/JPY forecast149
BoJ baseline policy assumptionTwo rate hikes this year

The strategists reiterate that a more assertive shift in Bank of Japan policy than currently assumed would be needed for the Yen to re-rate meaningfully from its role as a funding currency.

“The JPY slipped as the JGB curve bear-steepened, reflecting market worries that the BoJ could fall further behind the curve after PM Takaichi nominated two policy board candidates with notably past dovish leanings.”

“JPY and CNY remain fundamentally undervalued, but the recent Mainichi report and BoJ appointments reinforce a dovish perception, limiting the JPY’s ability to capitalise on its undervaluation.”

“Intervention risk would return quickly if USDJPY drifts back toward 160.”

“We remain neutral on the JPY.”

“Our end-2026 USDJPY forecast stays at 149, as the currency is unlikely to transition from a funding currency to an investment currency unless the BoJ turns more hawkish than our baseline outlook of two rate hikes this year.”

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Litecoin Surges as Crypto Markets See Broad-Based GainsLitecoin Surges as Crypto Markets See Broad-Based Gains Key Moments Litecoin rose 10.01% to $85.26, marking its strongest single-day advance since November 7. Litecoin’s market capitalization increased to $6.51B, representing 0.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. […]
  • Greek economy submerged deeper alongside CyprusGreek economy submerged deeper alongside Cyprus Greeces economy continued to shrink at a steeper than projected rate during the first quarter of the year. Final data showed that Greek GDP reduced its value by 5.6% during Q1 on annual basis, more than the predicted 5.3% drop. Final Consumer […]
  • Oil fluctuates on easing supply concern, EIA report in focusOil fluctuates on easing supply concern, EIA report in focus Oil prices fell on Tuesday with concern over supply disruptions easing as Libyan Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi assured the government is working to end the protests, while newly elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sought to start a […]
  • Forex Market: USD/MXN daily forecastForex Market: USD/MXN daily forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/MXN within the range of 13.1639-13.2614. The pair closed at 13.1769, losing 0.58% on a daily basis.At 11:15 GMT today USD/MXN was up 0.15% for the day to trade at 13.1982. The pair touched a daily high at 13.2083 […]
  • King Digital Entertainment Plc prepares for an initial public offering, seeks a 7.6-billion-dollar valueKing Digital Entertainment Plc prepares for an initial public offering, seeks a 7.6-billion-dollar value King Digital Entertainment Plc, which was founded in 2003, and is the maker of “Candy Crush Saga”, “Pet Rescue Saga” and other popular smartphone games, announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchanges Commission that it would sell 15.5 […]
  • Italy’s consumer morale worsens in OctoberItaly’s consumer morale worsens in October Consumer morale in Italy has weakened in October, data by the National Institute of Statistics showed.The gauge of consumer confidence came in at a reading of 97.4 in October, while easing from 98.3 in September.The latest figure fell […]