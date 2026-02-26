Cheniere Posts Strong Q4 Profit, Expands LNG Deal

Key Moments

Q4 net income attributable to Cheniere jumped to $2.30 billion, or $10.68 per share, from $977 million, or $4.33 per share, a year earlier.

For full year 2026, Cheniere projected consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $6.75 billion – $7.25 billion and Distributable Cash Flow of $4.35 billion – $4.85 billion.

Cheniere Marketing International entered a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with CPC Corporation, Taiwan, for up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum from 2026 through 2050.

Fourth Quarter Financial Performance

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) reported a sharp increase in profitability for the fourth quarter, with net income attributable to Cheniere rising to $2.30 billion, or $10.68 per share. This compared with net income of $977 million, or $4.33 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA climbed to $2.05 billion, up from $1.58 billion in the prior-year quarter, reflecting stronger operating performance.

Revenue and Segment Details

Total revenues for the fourth quarter increased to $5.45 billion from $4.44 billion in the year-ago period. Revenues from liquefied natural gas (LNG) specifically were $5.31 billion, compared with $4.27 billion previously.

Metric Current Period Prior-Year Period Net income attributable to Cheniere $2.30 billion $977 million Earnings per share $10.68 $4.33 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $2.05 billion $1.58 billion Total revenues $5.45 billion $4.44 billion LNG revenues $5.31 billion $4.27 billion

2026 Outlook: EBITDA and Cash Flow Guidance

For the full year 2026, Cheniere projected consolidated adjusted EBITDA in a range of $6.75 billion to $7.25 billion. The company also guided for Distributable Cash Flow between $4.35 billion and $4.85 billion.

Enhanced Share Repurchase Authorization

In February 2026, Cheniere’s Board approved a significant expansion of the company’s share repurchase program. The authorization was increased to over $10 billion for the period from 2026 through 2030. This reflects a $9 billion increase to the $1.2 billion that remained under the previous authorization as of December 31, 2025.

Long-term LNG Supply Agreement with CPC Corporation, Taiwan

Separately, Cheniere Energy announced that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing International, entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with CPC Corporation, Taiwan.

Under the SPA, CPC Corporation agreed to purchase up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a delivered basis from 2026 through 2050. The long-term purchase price for LNG to be delivered under the SPA will be indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed fee.

SPA Counterparty Volume Term Pricing Structure CPC Corporation, Taiwan Up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum 2026 through 2050 Indexed to Henry Hub price, plus a fixed fee

Market Reaction

In pre-market trading on the NYSE, shares of Cheniere Energy were up 0.43 percent at $221.50.