HSBC: Euro Nears Range Highs as Policy Risks Factor In

Written by Sandra Leggero
Key Moments:

  • HSBC Global Research notes that EUR/USD has stayed stable despite EU-US trade uncertainty.
  • The bank believes most US policy risk is already reflected in EUR/USD, which trades above interest rate differentials.
  • HSBC expects EUR/USD to test the top of its recent range, but fresh highs are unlikely due to muted wage growth and weak credit conditions.

HSBC Assessment of Current EUR/USD Dynamics

HSBC Global Research reports that EUR/USD has remained resilient amid unresolved EU-US trade issues. In addition, pricing in the currency pair already incorporates a large portion of US policy risk.

Furthermore, the Euro benefits from fiscal expansion and a recovery in production activity. However, structural constraints—such as subdued wage growth and modest credit conditions—limit the potential for a stronger move higher.

Guidance on Expected Trading Range

According to HSBC, EUR/USD is likely to gravitate toward the upper boundary of its recent trading band. Nevertheless, the bank does not foresee a sustained breakout to new highs under current macro conditions.

Moreover, expansionary fiscal measures provide some upside support. Still, without stronger wage growth or a more pronounced credit cycle, a significant Euro rally seems unlikely.

FactorHSBC View on Impact for EUR/USD
EU-US trade policy uncertaintyPair remains stable despite ongoing uncertainty
US policy riskMostly priced in; EUR/USD trades above interest rate differentials
Fiscal policy and production in EuropeExpansionary fiscal stance and production recovery provide upside support
Wage growth and credit cycle in EurozoneLimited wage gains and muted credit dynamics constrain a strong rally
ECB policy outlookInfluence is limited; no rate changes expected through 2026

Direct Commentary from HSBC Global Research

“EUR/USD remains stable despite ongoing EU-US trade uncertainty.”

“With EUR/USD trading above interest rate differentials, most US policy risk seems priced in.”

“Over the coming weeks, we expect EUR/USD to drift toward the upper end of its range without reaching new highs.”

“Expansionary fiscal measures and recovering production offer some support. Yet, without stronger wage growth or a pronounced credit cycle, a significant rally is unlikely.”

“The ECB’s influence on EUR is limited, with no rate changes anticipated through 2026.”

