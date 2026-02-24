Tesla EU Deliveries Fall as EV Rivals Gain Ground

Key Moments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) EU new-car registrations declined 17% year-on-year in January to 8,075 units.
- Tesla’s EU market share slipped to 0.8% in January from 1.0% a year earlier, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
- Battery-electric vehicles increased their EU market share to 19.3%, even as overall new-car registrations in the bloc fell 3.9% in January.
Tesla Volumes and Market Share Under Pressure
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) new-car registrations in the European Union dropped 17% year-on-year in January, according to industry data released on Tuesday. The U.S. electric-vehicle manufacturer registered 8,075 vehicles in the bloc for the month, compared with 9,733 in the same period a year earlier.
This decline reduced Tesla’s EU market share to 0.8% from 1.0% previously, based on figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
EU Car Market and Powertrain Mix
Overall, total new-car registrations in the European Union fell 3.9% in January. Despite the broader slowdown in demand, battery-electric vehicles expanded their presence in the market.
Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) increased their share of EU new-car registrations to 19.3%, up from 14.9% a year earlier, underscoring stronger competition in the fully electric segment.
Hybrid-electric models maintained their position as the leading powertrain choice, accounting for 38.6% of registrations. At the same time, petrol and diesel vehicles continued to see their share erode.
|Category
|Metric
|Current Value
|Prior Value
|Tesla EU registrations
|Units in January
|8,075
|9,733
|Tesla EU market share
|Share of registrations
|0.8%
|1.0%
|Total EU new-car market
|Year-on-year change (January)
|-3.9%
|–
|BEV market share
|Share of registrations
|19.3%
|14.9%
|Hybrid-electric cars
|Share of registrations
|38.6%
|–
Competitive Dynamics in Key European Markets
Tesla’s drop in registrations contrasted with robust battery-electric vehicle growth in major markets such as France and Germany. The trend pointed to increasing pressure from established European automakers in the BEV space, a segment that Tesla had previously dominated.