Tesla EU Deliveries Fall as EV Rivals Gain Ground

Key Moments

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) EU new-car registrations declined 17% year-on-year in January to 8,075 units.

Tesla’s EU market share slipped to 0.8% in January from 1.0% a year earlier, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

Battery-electric vehicles increased their EU market share to 19.3%, even as overall new-car registrations in the bloc fell 3.9% in January.

Tesla Volumes and Market Share Under Pressure

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) new-car registrations in the European Union dropped 17% year-on-year in January, according to industry data released on Tuesday. The U.S. electric-vehicle manufacturer registered 8,075 vehicles in the bloc for the month, compared with 9,733 in the same period a year earlier.

This decline reduced Tesla’s EU market share to 0.8% from 1.0% previously, based on figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

EU Car Market and Powertrain Mix

Overall, total new-car registrations in the European Union fell 3.9% in January. Despite the broader slowdown in demand, battery-electric vehicles expanded their presence in the market.

Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) increased their share of EU new-car registrations to 19.3%, up from 14.9% a year earlier, underscoring stronger competition in the fully electric segment.

Hybrid-electric models maintained their position as the leading powertrain choice, accounting for 38.6% of registrations. At the same time, petrol and diesel vehicles continued to see their share erode.

Category Metric Current Value Prior Value Tesla EU registrations Units in January 8,075 9,733 Tesla EU market share Share of registrations 0.8% 1.0% Total EU new-car market Year-on-year change (January) -3.9% – BEV market share Share of registrations 19.3% 14.9% Hybrid-electric cars Share of registrations 38.6% –

Competitive Dynamics in Key European Markets

Tesla’s drop in registrations contrasted with robust battery-electric vehicle growth in major markets such as France and Germany. The trend pointed to increasing pressure from established European automakers in the BEV space, a segment that Tesla had previously dominated.