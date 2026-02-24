Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Forex and Currency News » Crypto Slumps as ETF Outflows and Tariff Fears Grow

Crypto Slumps as ETF Outflows and Tariff Fears Grow

| Updated:

Key Moments

  • Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $63,000 but extends its correction toward $60,000 support as tariff uncertainty reinforces risk-off sentiment.
  • Ethereum (ETH) posts a third straight daily decline, pressured by nearly $50 million in outflows from US-listed spot ETFs on Monday.
  • XRP holds just above $1.32 support, while flat ETF flows for a second session highlight subdued demand and a fragile setup.

Macro Jitters and ETF Outflows Pressure Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) face mounting selling pressure on Tuesday. Investors are reacting to fresh uncertainty around US tariff policy. Bitcoin, often called the “Crypto King,” holds above $63,000 but is down 2% from its opening level of $64,656.

Meanwhile, Ethereum fluctuates between an intraday low of $1,811 and resistance near $1,958, which aligns with Monday’s high. XRP trades just above key support at $1.32. However, a concentration of sellers near $1.42 continues to cap upside progress.

Tariff Volatility Rattles Risk Assets and Drives Crypto ETF Outflows

Rapid shifts in US tariff policy have stirred anxiety across global markets. As a result, volatility has increased in higher-risk assets such as cryptocurrencies. After the Supreme Court struck down broad tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump on Friday, officials announced a temporary 10% global tariff set to take effect Tuesday.

In addition, President Trump signaled that the 150-day measure could rise to 15%, which added to market unease. Although the official rate remains 10%, investors now face ongoing uncertainty about a possible increase.

Consequently, crypto Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are reflecting that caution. Bitcoin ETFs recorded roughly $204 million in net outflows on Monday as investors reduced exposure. Cumulative inflows stand at $53.81 billion, while net assets under management total $80.74 billion.

US-listed Ethereum spot ETFs also faced pressure, posting nearly $50 million in outflows Monday. These vehicles now show cumulative inflows of $14.48 billion and net assets under management of $10.46 billion.

Meanwhile, XRP-linked ETFs remained inactive Monday. This marks two straight sessions without flows. Cumulative inflows remain $1.23 billion, with net assets under management near $975 million.

Crypto ETF Metrics Snapshot

AssetMonday FlowsCumulative InflowsNet Assets Under Management
Bitcoin ETFsApproximately -$204 million$53.81 billion$80.74 billion
Ethereum spot ETFs (US-listed)Nearly -$50 million$14.48 billion$10.46 billion
XRP ETFsNo activity$1.23 billionApproximately $975 million

Bitcoin Technical Picture: Downtrend Intact, $60,000 in Focus

Bitcoin trades at $63,261 and remains below the 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs. All three averages slope downward, reinforcing the prevailing bearish trend.

A descending resistance line from $126,199 continues to constrain the broader structure. Therefore, price advances remain capped below the prior breakdown zone near $86,650. Meanwhile, the MACD line stays above its signal line, but the histogram is shrinking. This suggests bullish momentum is fading after the latest rebound stalled below $72,271.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 30, signaling persistent selling pressure. Although it has recovered from earlier oversold levels, momentum remains weak.

On the upside, initial resistance appears near the February 12 low at $65,118. On the downside, support lies in the $63,000–$62,900 region. A break below this area would shift attention toward $60,000, which aligns with the February 6 low.

Ethereum: Bears Maintain Control as Key Supports Come into View

Ethereum trades with a negative bias as price slides toward an intraday low of $1,811. Daily closes remain well below the 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, clustered between $2,400 and $3,000. This alignment highlights an entrenched downtrend.

Momentum indicators remain soft. The RSI is below 30, while the MACD line sits above its signal line but remains below zero. Together, these signals point to a bearish backdrop with only limited relief attempts.

Initial resistance appears near the prior rebound zone around $2,050, where recent rallies have failed.

On the downside, immediate support sits near $1,811. A clear break below this level could open the way toward the mid-$1,700s, followed by the $1,600 region. At that point, traders may reassess the broader bullish trend from the long-term rising support line.

XRP: Range-Bound Near Support with Limited ETF Participation

XRP trades near $1.33 with a short-term bearish tone. Price remains below a descending resistance trend line and under the 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, all above $1.64.

The MACD line has edged above its signal line but remains slightly below zero, while the histogram contracts. This setup suggests modest upside attempts within a broader weakening pattern. Similarly, the RSI near 34 signals continued downward pressure rather than capitulation.

Immediate resistance appears near the recent rebound peak around $1.51, followed by the 50-day EMA at $1.64. A stronger corrective phase would likely meet additional supply at the 100-day EMA near $1.86.

On the downside, initial support sits at the psychological $1.30 level. A decisive break below this area would expose the prior trough near $1.12.

