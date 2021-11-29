Seadrill Limited (SDRLF) said last week that it had secured two contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. for the West Carina and West Tellus rigs for work on the Búzios field offshore Brazil.

The company has signed both contracts on a three-year fixed-term basis, with expected commencement in September 2022. The total consideration for the two contracts amounts to nearly $549 million.

“We are delighted to continue our long association with Petrobras with the award of two 3-year firm contracts for the West Carina and West Tellus on the Búzios field. Brazil is a strategically important market for the offshore sector and I am pleased that Seadrill will continue to play an increasingly significant role in the coming years,” Seadrill’s Chief Executive Officer Stuart Jackson said in a statement.

Seadrill is one of the leading offshore drilling contractors, utilizing advanced technology aimed to unlock oil and gas resources for customers across harsh and benign locations around the world. The company operates 36 rigs, including drillships, jack-ups and semi-submersibles.