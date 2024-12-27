Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Norway retail sales rise 0.3% MoM in November

Norway retail sales rise 0.3% MoM in November

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: December 27, 2024

Retail sales in Norway have increased 0.3% month-on-month in November over October, the latest data by Statistics Norway showed.

The rate of growth has been the same as in October.

In November, sales rose for:

– other goods (2.8% month-on-month compared to a 0.6% rise in October);
– food, beverages and tobacco (0.9% month-on-month after a 0.1% dip in October);
– ICT equipment (15.3% month-on-month after a 3.9% drop in October).

Conversely, retail sales went down for automotive fuel, by 1.8% compared to a 3.8% slump in October.

Excluding motor vehicles, motorcycles and automotive fuel, retail sales in Norway dropped 0.1% in November, while reversing a 0.2% increase in October.

The Norwegian Krone was 0.28% firmer on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/NOK currency pair last trading at 11.8309.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News