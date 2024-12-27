Norway retail sales rise 0.3% MoM in November

Retail sales in Norway have increased 0.3% month-on-month in November over October, the latest data by Statistics Norway showed.

The rate of growth has been the same as in October.

In November, sales rose for:

– other goods (2.8% month-on-month compared to a 0.6% rise in October);

– food, beverages and tobacco (0.9% month-on-month after a 0.1% dip in October);

– ICT equipment (15.3% month-on-month after a 3.9% drop in October).

Conversely, retail sales went down for automotive fuel, by 1.8% compared to a 3.8% slump in October.

Excluding motor vehicles, motorcycles and automotive fuel, retail sales in Norway dropped 0.1% in November, while reversing a 0.2% increase in October.

The Norwegian Krone was 0.28% firmer on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/NOK currency pair last trading at 11.8309.