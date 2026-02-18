Uber Pledges $100M for High-Capacity Robotaxi Network

Key Moments

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) plans to invest more than $100 million in fast-charging hubs for autonomous vehicles in the U.S.

The initial build-out will focus on high-capacity charging stations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

Uber projects autonomous vehicles will operate on its platform in at least 10 cities by the end of 2026, despite a 14% share decline over the past month.

Strategic Push Into Robotaxi Infrastructure

The company said it will prioritize building high-capacity charging facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Dallas as the first phase of this initiative. These sites are intended to support large-scale fleets of autonomous vehicles operating on Uber’s network.

Addressing Competition and Operational Concerns

Uber’s investment is aimed at easing doubts about its long-term role as rival autonomous fleets, including those run by Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo, expand their presence. Management plans for Uber to run ground operations for these autonomous fleets and views direct control of infrastructure as a strategic advantage.

According to the company, owning and managing the charging hubs “improves efficiency, lowers costs and keeps vehicles on the road longer, maximizing utilization and uptime.”

“Cities can only unlock the full promise of autonomy and electrification if the right charging infrastructure is built for scale,” said Pradeep Parameswaran, Uber’s Global Head of Mobility. He added that by “putting capital on the table,” Uber is helping cities get ready for an all-electric environment while reducing drivers’ operating expenses.

Design of New Charging Hubs and Existing Operations

The initiative centers on full-service DC Fast Charging stations located at autonomous depots where Uber already oversees routine fleet operations such as cleaning and inspections. These new hubs are intended to integrate with Uber’s existing operational footprint.

Uber currently manages similar ground operations in Atlanta and Austin through its collaboration with Waymo. It also handles fleet operations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for WeRide vehicles.

Global Charging Expansion via Utilization Guarantees

In addition to direct investment, Uber is offering utilization guarantees to charging network partners to unlock more than $100 million in incremental public EV charging capacity for drivers worldwide. The company plans to leverage internal data to pinpoint where charging infrastructure is most needed.

With these data-driven commitments, Uber aims to support the roll-out of more than 1,000 additional chargers in major cities including New York, London, and Paris.

Initiative Details Locations Mentioned Direct charging hub investment More than $100 million for fast-charging, autonomous-vehicle hubs San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Dallas Existing autonomous fleet operations Ground operations including cleaning and inspections Atlanta, Austin, Abu Dhabi, Dubai Public EV charging expansion Utilization guarantees to enable over $100 million in net-new infrastructure and more than 1,000 chargers New York, London, Paris (and other global cities)

Market Backdrop and Outlook for Autonomy

Uber is rolling out this capital-intensive strategy in a difficult market environment. The company’s stock has fallen 14% over the past month, reflecting investor concerns despite the long-term potential of its autonomous and electrification efforts.

Management remains optimistic about the opportunity. Uber expects autonomous vehicles to be operating on its platform in at least 10 cities by the end of 2026, aligning the charging hub build-out with its timeline for scaling robotaxi services.