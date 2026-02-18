NVIDIA Shares Test Key Support After Channel Breakdown

Key Moments

NVDA fell below the lower boundary of its rising parallel channel for the second time this month, signaling a potential shift from strong bullish momentum to a corrective phase.

The prior channel floor at $189.95 has turned into key resistance, with a close back above this level needed to restore the primary bullish structure.

Technical focus on the downside centers on support at $169.56 and $153.13, levels viewed as important potential areas for buyers to re-engage.

Parallel Channel Break Raises Caution Flags

For much of the past year, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) traded within a steadily rising parallel channel, effectively defining the stock’s primary bullish structure. Trading action on Thursday and Friday of last week, however, marked a notable deviation from this established pattern.

NVDA has now moved below the channel’s lower boundary for the second time this month, reinforcing concerns that the prior strong upward trend may be transitioning into a more cautious, corrective phase rather than continuing its previously aggressive advance.

$189.95 Becomes the Key Resistance Level

A central principle of technical analysis is that past support frequently converts into future resistance, often described as “role reversal.” In NVDA’s case, the lower edge of the former parallel channel, positioned at $189.95, has now become the main hurdle for bullish participants.

For the bullish case, it is not enough for NVDA to briefly trade at or near $189.95. To convincingly re-establish its prior uptrend, the stock would need to close back inside the former channel, above that $189.95 threshold. If NVDA fails to do so, the recent breakdown is more likely to be confirmed, which could in turn trigger additional technical selling as stop-loss orders are executed.

Technical Level Price Role Former channel floor / new resistance $189.95 Critical level to reclaim for bulls Minor horizontal support $169.56 First downside area where buyers may attempt to stabilize price Major horizontal support $153.13 Deeper retracement level seen as important for the multi-year uptrend

Downside Support Zones: $169.56 and $153.13

With NVDA currently trading just below its primary trendline, market participants are now looking beyond the broken channel to horizontal price levels that might serve as potential areas of buying interest.

The first notable support is at $169.56, considered a minor but important short-term line of defense. Should selling pressure continue near term, this is where buyers may attempt to halt the decline. A rebound from this area could set up a move to retest the underside of the broken channel boundary.

If $169.56 does not hold, attention would likely shift to a more substantial support level at $153.13. This zone is described as a key structural area, representing a more pronounced pullback. Preserving this level is viewed as crucial for maintaining the broader integrity of NVDA’s multi-year upward trajectory.

Strategic View: Momentum Pauses at a Turning Point

NVIDIA now sits at an inflection point from a technical perspective. The move below the $189.95 channel floor serves as an early warning that the momentum which carried the stock through 2025 is losing steam. While the article indicates that the company’s fundamental AI narrative remains intact, the price action suggests that the “easy money” phase of the rally has paused.

For traders and investors, the $189.95 level has become the pivotal reference point. As long as NVDA remains below that threshold, the technical path of least resistance appears tilted toward additional downside exploration, with potential tests of the $169.56 and $153.13 support areas.