GBP/SGD settles above 10-week low, posts weekly loss

GBP/SGD settles above 10-week low, posts weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
The GBP/SGD currency pair settled above Friday’s low of 1.7175, its weakest level since December 3rd 2025, as soft UK GDP growth added to Bank of England rate cut expectations.

Preliminary data by the Office for National Statistics showed UK’s GDP had expanded 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in Q4. Although the figure matched the previous quarter’s pace, it fell short of market consensus of a 0.2% growth.

And, in annual terms, GDP growth slowed to 1.0% in Q4 from 1.2% in the prior period.

Overall, the data implied the UK economy lost momentum toward the end of 2025, reinforcing concerns over fragile growth.

Markets are now pricing in a higher probability of an interest rate cut by the BoE as early as March.

Subdued activity and easing inflation risks are likely to provide the central bank with more room to act.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, final data showed the economy had expanded 6.9% year-on-year in Q4, accelerating from 4.6% YoY in the preceding quarter and also exceeding the flash estimate of 5.7%.

Taking into account the entire 2025, Singapore’s GDP grew 5%, easing from a 5.3% expansion in 2024, but topping the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s estimate of 4.8%.

The MTI has now revised up its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 2%-4% from 1%-3% previously.

The exotic Forex pair lost 0.29% for the week.

