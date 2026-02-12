ICON Stock Crashes After Accounting Probe, Guidance Pulled

Key Moments

ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares dropped 30% after the company disclosed an internal review of its accounting and pulled its 2025 outlook.

Preliminary findings shared by Truist point to potential revenue overstatements of less than 2% for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

Bank of America cut its rating on ICON to Underperform and slashed its price target from $195 to $75, while Evercore suspended coverage.

Shares Slide as Accounting Review Unnerves Investors

ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw its share price tumble 30% on Thursday after the company revealed that it is conducting an internal investigation into its accounting practices and has withdrawn its financial guidance for 2025.

The review is being led by ICON’s Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, which is working with external advisors. The probe centers on the company’s revenue recognition practices for fiscal years 2023 through 2025.

Scope and Early Indications of the Investigation

Truist analysts, citing preliminary information, indicated that the ongoing review has identified potential revenue overstatements of less than 2% of ICON’s total reported revenue in each of fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

In light of the investigation, ICON has withdrawn its previously issued full-year 2025 guidance and postponed its regular quarterly reporting schedule. The company now expects to publish its financial results on or by April 30, 2026.

Analyst Reactions and Rating Changes

The accounting concerns prompted swift reactions from several major research houses.

Firm Action Previous Rating / Target New Rating / Target Key Commentary Bank of America Downgrade and target cut Neutral / $195 Underperform / $75 BofA analysts stated that questions about revenue overstatements “will completely shake any ICLR investment thesis” and voiced doubts about the company’s true underlying performance. Evercore Rating suspended Previously rated with target (unspecified) Rating and target suspended Evercore cited a lack of sufficient basis to determine a rating or price target, and estimated that in 2023, every 1% lower revenue could affect EPS by $0.00-0.80, and in 2024 by $0.15-1.00. Jefferies Expressed concerns (no rating change stated) – – Jefferies analysts raised issues around backlog reporting, suggesting that drivers of revenue over-recognition could also influence backlog figures, and highlighted that historically low cancellation rates have not held over the last four quarters.

Backlog and Revenue Quality Under Scrutiny

Jefferies analysts focused on the implications of the accounting review for ICON’s backlog reporting. They argued that the same factors contributing to potential over-recognition of revenue could similarly affect how backlog is recognized.

The analysts observed that ICON’s historical approach had resulted in low cancellation rates, but this trend has not continued over the most recent four quarters.

Post-Merger Reporting Context

ICON completed its merger with PRA Health Sciences in 2021-2022. The year 2023 marked the first period in which the company reported what it described as “clean” combined results following the integration.