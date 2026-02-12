Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/GBP Steady as Markets Weigh Weak UK Growth

EUR/GBP Steady as Markets Weigh Weak UK Growth

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • EUR/GBP trades near 0.8710 in a tight range, with the Pound slightly outperforming despite softer UK data.
  • Weaker UK GDP figures have strengthened expectations of a possible Bank of England rate cut in March.
  • Attention now shifts to preliminary Eurozone GDP data, with forecasts pointing to 0.3% QoQ and 1.3% YoY growth in Q4.

Cross Holds Firm Despite Softer UK Growth

EUR/GBP remains confined to a narrow range on Wednesday. Even so, the British Pound (GBP) is holding relatively firm despite weaker UK economic data. At the same time, broad US Dollar softness continues to shape overall foreign exchange sentiment. As of writing, the pair trades near 0.8710, with Sterling showing a modest edge over the Euro (EUR).

According to fresh data from the UK Office for National Statistics, monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 0.1% in December. This matched market expectations. However, November’s figure was revised lower to 0.2% from an earlier estimate of 0.3%.

Quarterly Growth Signals Slowing Momentum

Looking at the broader picture, preliminary figures show that UK GDP increased by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter. Although this matched the previous quarter’s pace, it fell short of forecasts for a 0.2% rise. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, growth slowed to 1.0% from 1.2%.

As a result, the data suggest the UK economy lost momentum toward the end of 2025. While the slowdown is not dramatic, it reinforces concerns about fragile growth.

Weak Data Fuels BoE Rate-Cut Expectations

Consequently, softer growth has increased pressure on the Bank of England (BoE). Investors are now pricing in a higher probability of an interest rate cut as early as March. In particular, subdued activity and easing inflation risks give policymakers more room to act.

Nevertheless, the BoE is likely to remain data-dependent. Therefore, upcoming labor market and inflation figures could prove decisive.

Eurozone GDP in Focus

Meanwhile, market attention is shifting to the Eurozone. Preliminary fourth-quarter GDP data are due on Friday. Consensus forecasts point to growth of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, unchanged from the previous reading.

On an annual basis, the economy is expected to expand by 1.3%, slightly below the prior 1.4% figure. If confirmed, this would indicate modest but stable growth across the bloc.

RegionPeriodMetricLatest / ExpectedPrevious
United KingdomDecemberMonthly GDP0.1%0.2% (revised from 0.3%)
United KingdomQ4GDP QoQ0.1%0.1%
United KingdomQ4GDP YoY1.0%1.2%
EurozoneQ4 (prelim)GDP QoQ0.3% (expected)0.3%
EurozoneQ4 (prelim)GDP YoY1.3% (expected)1.4%

ECB Commentary Offers Mild Support

Earlier on Thursday, comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials provided limited support for the Euro. François Villeroy de Galhau said growth in the first quarter should align with an economy expanding at roughly 1% annually in 2026.

In addition, Gabriel Makhlouf noted that inflation is now close to target. He also said the ECB is in a favorable position regarding policy decisions.

Policy Outlook: Rates Seen on Hold

For now, the broader view is that the ECB will keep interest rates unchanged for an extended period. A Reuters poll conducted between February 9 and 12 showed that 66 of 74 economists expect the deposit rate to remain at 2.00% through 2026.

Therefore, markets do not anticipate a policy shift before 2027. This steady outlook may help anchor expectations in the months ahead.

Understanding the ECB’s Role

What does the ECB do?

The European Central Bank, based in Frankfurt, manages monetary policy for the Eurozone. Its primary goal is price stability. In practical terms, that means keeping inflation near 2%.

To achieve this, the ECB adjusts interest rates. Generally, higher rates support the Euro, while lower rates weigh on the currency. The Governing Council meets eight times per year to set policy.

QE and QT Explained

What is Quantitative Easing (QE)?

In extreme conditions, the ECB may use Quantitative Easing. Under QE, the central bank creates money to purchase assets such as government bonds. As a result, liquidity increases and the Euro often weakens.

The ECB deployed QE during the financial crisis, again in 2015 when inflation was too low, and during the pandemic.

What is Quantitative Tightening (QT)?

By contrast, Quantitative Tightening is the reverse process. During QT, the ECB stops buying new bonds and does not reinvest maturing ones. Consequently, liquidity declines. This policy is typically supportive for the Euro.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Francois Hollande: The Euro Zone Crisis Is OverFrancois Hollande: The Euro Zone Crisis Is Over French President Francois Hollande said to an audience of business leaders organized by the Nikkei media group in Japan on Saturday, that Euro zone crisis was over. "We have used various measures to address weaker nations. Member nations have […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures lose ground as Fed officials leave the door open for a hikeGold trading outlook: futures lose ground as Fed officials leave the door open for a hike On Wednesday gold for delivery in December traded within the range of $1,152.20-$1,183.10. Futures closed at $1,155.80, plunging 0.94% on a daily basis, while marking the sharpest decrease since September 30th, when they slumped 1.03%. The […]
  • Wall Street Falls Early as Tech Selloff DeepensWall Street Falls Early as Tech Selloff Deepens Key Moments Major U.S. equity benchmarks opened sharply lower. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the NASDAQ Composite dropped 1.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.6%. Technology stocks remained under heavy pressure after […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3294-1.3356. The pair closed at 1.3337, up 0.27% on a daily basis. It has been the sixth gain in the past seven trading days. In weekly terms, USD/CAD appreciated 0.83%, following two […]
  • Gold futures weekly recap, July 28 – August 1Gold futures weekly recap, July 28 – August 1 Gold futures were pressured lower this week, after the Fed kept on track to reduce the inflow of government funds into the US economy, supporting the dollar. Stocks slumped these past five sessions, while other precious metals also closed […]
  • Vivendi share price down, rebuffs UMG spin-off offerVivendi share price down, rebuffs UMG spin-off offer A minor shareholder of Vivendi is pushing the French media group to spin off its Universal Music Group unit and to return a total of €9 billion in the form of a special dividend.The U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management, which […]