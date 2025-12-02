U.S. Equity Futures Edge Up as Crypto, Tech and Rates Drive Market Focus

Key Moments

Futures linked to the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed up 0.4%, 0.3%, and 0.1%, respectively, after all three benchmarks ended five-session winning streaks.

Bitcoin traded around $87,500 after its worst session since March, when it slid from roughly $91,000 and pressured major crypto-related stocks.

MongoDB (MDB) surged 23% in premarket trading after fiscal 2026 third-quarter results and guidance came in well above analysts’ estimates.

Index Futures Rebound After Streaks Break

U.S. stock futures pointed to a firmer open on Tuesday following a pullback in the prior session that ended five consecutive daily gains for the major equity benchmarks.

Contracts tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures advanced 0.3%. Futures on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.1%. The previous session saw all three indexes close lower as the final trading month of the year began, pressured by weakness in large-cap technology names and companies linked to cryptocurrencies amid a risk-off tone.

Crypto Market Volatility Hits Related Equities

Bitcoin traded near $87,500, recovering from an overnight low below $85,500. In the prior session, the largest cryptocurrency logged its steepest single-day decline since March, sliding from around $91,000. That move weighed on shares of crypto-exposed firms Strategy (MSTR), MARA Holdings (MARA), Coinbase Global (COIN), Riot Platforms (RIOT), and Robinhood Markets (HOOD).

Those stocks pointed between 1% and 3% higher in premarket trading as they attempted to rebound.

Rates, Dollar, and Commodities

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.11% after jumping the previous session to 4.09% from Friday’s 4.01% close.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of peers, edged up to 99.46.

In commodities, WTI crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, slipped 0.3% to $59.15 per barrel. Gold futures declined nearly 1% to $4,235 per ounce.

Large-Cap Tech and Nvidia Extend Gains

Nvidia (NVDA) built on the prior session’s strength, rising nearly 1% in premarket trading. On Monday, the stock gained 1.7% after Nvidia announced it would deepen its partnership with Synopsys (SNPS) and commit a $2 billion investment in the company.

Elsewhere among the so-called Magnificent Seven large-cap technology names, most pointed higher in early trading, with Apple (AAPL) the lone exception as its shares traded slightly lower.

MongoDB Leads Earnings-Driven Moves

MongoDB (MDB) and Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) rallied strongly after releasing results that significantly exceeded expectations. MongoDB shares jumped 23%, and Credo advanced 17% in premarket trading.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) were also firmer ahead of their own quarterly updates. CrowdStrike was up 1%, and Marvell gained 2% before the open, with both companies scheduled to report after the closing bell.

Company-Specific Developments

Costco Wholesale (COST) traded little changed after the retailer initiated legal action against the Trump administration over its tariffs.

Moderna (MRNA) and Shopify (SHOP) posted modest rebounds after leading Monday’s declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, respectively.

In Europe, Bayer shares jumped nearly 12% in Frankfurt trading after U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer backed the company’s request for the Supreme Court to review its Roundup weedkiller case.

MongoDB Earnings and Outlook Outshine Expectations

MongoDB’s (MDB) fiscal 2026 third-quarter performance and guidance surpassed analysts’ projections across key metrics.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, with revenue rising 19% year-over-year to $628.3 million. Analysts polled by Visible Alpha had anticipated adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $594.3 million.

For the current quarter, the New York-based software provider expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.44 to $1.48 and revenue between $665 million and $670 million, both above consensus forecasts.

“Q3 was an exceptional quarter,” MongoDB CEO CJ Desai said. “Existing customers are expanding with us and net-new customer additions continue to show strength. Companies across industries and geographies are choosing MongoDB because we provide a unified data platform that powers mission-critical workloads today and also positions them to capitalize on the emerging AI platform shift.”

Heading into Tuesday, MongoDB shares had gained more than 40% so far this year.

Additional Futures Snapshot

